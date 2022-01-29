Some may be disappointed that Lewis Hamilton left the mall in Mersu, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Formula the seven-time world champion of the number one Lewis Hamilton withdrew from publicity after mid-December. Rumors have also circulated that the British could withdraw completely from the F1 circus.

All of this has happened since Hamilton lost the world championship To Max Verstappen F1 race director Michael Masin after special solutions.

The official “sign of life” from Hamilton was on December 15, when he was knighted. On the other hand, claims by some media about clearing Hamilton’s social media accounts are untrue: he just hasn’t updated them since Dec. 11.

So paparazzi armies have been on the move. And then: Hamilton has been found. He had not been reported missing, but Hamilton was seen last Thursday in Los Angeles, USA.

In addition to the paparazzi, the formula fan got into a joint video with Hamilton.

But let’s pack up a bit right away: Thursday’s findings were by no means the first of Hamilton this year, despite what has been claimed. He was spotted on January 11 from Beverly Hills. Had been to a shop selling skin care products.

But here’s the biggest observation of what the paparazzi photos were on offer this week: Hamilton’s chocolate milkshake had the name “Andrew,” meaning Hamilton has used a pseudonym in his milkshake order!

Instead, some might be disappointed that Hamilton left the mall in Mersu. Had the car brand been something else, rumors of a cessation would have risen to a new level.

All in all, the case of Hamilton has taken such a hard line that the observations (see pictures!) Of his vacation rise to the pages of some media in the same way as, say, Kim Kardashianin movements.

Where’s Hamilton’s next spy?