Comment Speaking of welfare areas, Annika Saarikko from downtown is talking – “Say it is a flower pot, but it is a province”

The provincial government is an age-old goal of the center, with which it has sought to cement its power outside the major growth centers. No matter how realistic the cementation of power would be in practice, the provincial government is a key political slogan for Centralists.

No name for the man to make it worse, downtown president Annika Saarikko said emphatically in a government sote info on Tuesday. Saarikko said he said so emphatically that it was clearly not a small thing.

A moment earlier, the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) had stated in the info that the government would change one key term in its sote proposal. Earlier, the bill was talked about from the provinces of Sote. Now they are being changed welfare areas.

The archipelago clearly did not like the term.

“Welfare areas for the city center are still provinces,” Saarikko said.

As such could imagine that there is quite one glimpse of the term in the government bill calling for administrative units responsible for social and health services as well as rescue operations.

That’s what you might think.

But in fact, the eternal Sote reform is about much more than the restructuring of services.

It is about money and power.

When at home someone says province, the people of the center straighten their backs and become more serious. It is a deep-centered code word meaning the dominance of the center and the meaning of existence.

If the nightclub says welfare area, hardly elicits any kind of reaction.

Annika Saarikko has emphasized that the sote proposal now issued by the government is in line with the long-term goals of the center.

Strictly speaking, this is not the case.

The previous one Juha Sipilän the (central) government pushed for “provincial and military reform”. Sanna Marini’s government proposal is a mere military reform.

The Sipilä government’s plans would have created a completely new level of government in the provinces, to which tasks would have been transferred from both the municipalities and the state. In addition to the war, tasks would have been transferred to the provinces from ely centers, te offices, regional administrative agencies and provincial associations.

At the suggestion of the Marin government, the provinces are only waging war. The provinces do not give rise to a new level of government, but are in practice large associations of municipalities.

Sote presentation as many as 773 respondents expressed their views on it in the consultation round. Multi spokesperson considered that the government did not take sufficient account of their concerns and suggestions for improvement.

However, the views of one commenter were well taken into account. This one is the Center for Indigenous Languages ​​Kotus, which caused quite a stir in the government.

Kotus submitted two separate statements to the Board. In addition to those, it reportedly sent an email to the government last week about the name issue.

Kotus’ first statement can be found from here.

In his statement, Kotus knocked down the term used by the government in the original proposal sote province. According to Kotus, it is difficult to use and does not meet the requirement of the Administrative Act for matter-of-fact, clear and comprehensible language.

Kotus emphasized that an administrative unit cannot be given a name based on the services it provides if it is not yet clear what all the services it will be responsible for.

According to the government’s program, in addition to the war, some other tasks should be transferred to the provinces during this election period. That is what at least the center hopes.

It is therefore not possible to say “sote province” if, for example, employment services are also provided there later

According to Kotus the best term would be mere province.

Kotus uses the term as an example in his statement municipality. The term refers to both a geographical area and a local government unit. When we talk about the municipality, the citizen somewhat perceives what is being talked about then.

The citizen perceives the boundaries of the municipality. And knows that the municipality is responsible for teaching and health care.

The same cannot be said of the province at this stage.

The Sote provinces follow more or less traditional geographical provincial boundaries, but Uusimaa is an exception.

In the Sote proposal, Uusimaa is divided into five smaller areas.

Some other designation should therefore be devised for these five areas.

According to Kotus, the province is also a bit awkward term at this stage. It warned that the provincial union and the province would be easily confused.

In his statement, Kotus comes to the conclusion that even if the province is in principle the best term, temporarily another term is used. As long as it is not sote province.

Kotus suggested the concept region.

Again, this did not happen to ministers.

The reason is probably clear. Region is a term used by the SDP during the last parliamentary term in its own sote proposal. Its introduction would not have been easy for the centrists.

So someone in government negotiations came up with a compromise that the term is used welfare area.

Welfare area aroused hilarity on social media on Tuesday.

And undeniably, the term sounds like a spa wing where you get manicures, deep cleansing mud masks and warm stone treatments.

The term archipelago wellness area is not laughed at.

“Say it is a flower pot, but it is a province,” Saarikko says.