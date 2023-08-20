Comment | Spain played convincingly as champions, but behind the scenes, the arc of the drama was to ruin everything

For example, Aitana Bonmatí, who was the best player in the World Cup final, was one of the 15 players who were among the boycotting players, but she finally agreed to play in the World Cup, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Football the women’s World Cup final ended on Sunday in Sydney with the Spanish players celebrating, when the team beat England 1–0. However, not all top players celebrate, as some players boycotted the Spanish national team.

Somehow, however, Spain got the national team together, but behind the scenes there was such a buzz that the whole tournament was in danger of being ruined even before the opening kick. For example, the best of the World Cup finals Fence Bonmatí was one of 15 players who were among the boycotting players, but he eventually agreed to play in the World Cup. The final climax of the drama arc could have been completely different.

Success However, he must have welded the team together in the World Cup, because the team seemed very united and played convincingly in the World Cup final as well. Criticized head coach Jorge Vilda has made surprising changes during the games, for example he became the number one goalkeeper Catalina Collwho did not have any international matches under him.

From the starting line-up of the final, Vilda dropped twice the world’s best player Alexis Putellas, who was quiet in previous matches. Could anyone imagine that the head coach of Argentina would be dropped Lionel Messi’s to the bench from the World Cup final, even if the games didn’t go well?

If you rewind even further back in time, Spain’s World Cup gold is an even more incredible achievement. The Spanish Football Federation only accepted women to play in 1980.

Spain qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2015 and was left in the first group. In the previous World Cup tournament 2019, Spain reached the quarterfinals and is now celebrating the World Cup gold. In the European Championships, Spain has not made it past the quarter-finals.

Everything in Spanish women’s football is the Catalan club FC Barcelona, ​​who are crushingly dominant in the Spanish league. Last season they lost one game and won the remaining 33. The goal difference was 167–15.

Can such dominance also produce top players? The answer is clearly yes.

One might say that Spain’s success shows the poor level of women’s football. This is pointless fluff, as the World Cup tournament offered plenty of great football drama – the World Cup final lacked drama, but not every time a decisive goal can come in the final moments.

Finally: The World Cup tournament was a bit of a bust for Finns. Among other things, the referee who blew the whistle in the Champions League final Lina Lehtovaara judged only one match in the preliminary series and was the fourth referee in three preliminary series matches. In the playoff phase, he was not involved at all.

