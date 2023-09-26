Comment | Something big happened at the Helsinki ice rink on Tuesday, about which the majority are still silent

Playing the Jokers at Nordis was the first time that the Jokers and HIFK were concretely facing each other, writes Juho Niemistö.

26.9. 21:38

Jokers played its first home match at the Helsinki ice hall after a 26-year break on Tuesday, when it faced Imatra Ketterä. The match ended with a 4–2 victory for the home team, but the result was only a small part of the bigger picture.

Juho Niemistö

The Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink has been only HIFK’s home cave for years, even though the Jokers have a long history of playing there. That’s why the fans of both teams more or less shuddered when it was said that the Jokers would play their home games at the Nordis this season.

Due to a long-standing rivalry, the Jokers had another opponent on Tuesday, in addition to Ketterä, namely HIFK.

Playing at Nordis was the first time that Jokerit and HIFK were concretely facing each other after the return of Narrie – even if it was only an apparent clash of swords from the home hall and the noise made by the fans.

Although HIFK’s colors were not visible in the match except in the appearance of the hall, the dear enemy was in the minds of the Joker fans. This became clear already when talking with supporters in the yard of the hall.

One fan stated before the match that the minimum goal for the evening is that the atmosphere is better than in HIFK’s games. This shows that the local opponent still wants to be beaten in everything, even though the clubs have not played in the same league for years.

There hasn’t been much talk about Helsinki’s local struggle since Jokeri’s return to the Finnish leagues. It’s understandable, because the clubs don’t play in the same league for at least a couple of years.

Despite that, the competition structure is already having a positive effect on Finnish ice hockey. The fans of HIFK, the biggest champion favorite in the SM league, will certainly not accept that the Mestis club’s home matches would have a better atmosphere.

HIFK fans know that if there was even one loss during the season in front of 3,000 spectators, the Joker fans would never stop cheering.

Correspondingly, Joker fans’ interest in their own club hardly subsides during the entire season, so returning to the Finnish puck map is a big deal for Narrie’s supporters.

And, of course, you can’t give HIFK fans joy that the Jokers aren’t interested.

The return of the Jokers to the Finnish hockey leagues is undoubtedly a huge thing for Finnish hockey. In addition, it might force the SM league to allow Mestis to move up to the league, which all hockey fans have been waiting for years.

When Jokerit moves up to the league before long, the competition against HIFK will grow exponentially. It increases the interest of the SM league, which hopefully will grow Finnish ice hockey into new spheres before long.

To whom then went the first, unofficial Helsinki lordship, when Jokerit played in HIFK’s home cave?

Joker fans had a slightly better atmosphere than HIFK supporters at the team’s home opener a week earlier. On the other hand, HIFK drew a full house, there were about 6,500 spectators in the Joker’s match.

So the first match ended in a draw, but the struggle between Helsinki’s clubs is finally starting properly.

And it will continue far into the future – fortunately for Finnish ice hockey.