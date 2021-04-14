ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

Armin Laschet does not want to give up yet, but his situation is hopeless. This applies even if he runs as a candidate for chancellor. It is dawning on some in the CDU that they backed the wrong horse in the January presidential election, says Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Armin Laschet, Job of the CDU, has not yet withdrawn. Bavarian Markus Söder is not yet a candidate for chancellor They are still encouraging themselves in the CDU that their battered boss can still access Merkel’s successor if he wants. But the truth is: Laschet, whether he jumps or not, is done for. As a candidate, after the dismantling in the own parliamentary group, it is hardly acceptable anymore – it would be the personified admission of the Union that the Bundestag election in autumn will already be lost. The political opponents would only need to quote from the storm of anger of the Union MPs in order to convince the voters of Laschet’s lack of suitability. But even if he gives up, his injuries are too severe to survive as CDU boss and NRW prime minister.

In the historic group meeting on Tuesday, not only Laschet’s political future burned out. The Merkel system, the regiment of 2B leaders, also ended irrevocably. In their back rooms, the so-called “grandees” of the CDU did not promote the best, the most charismatic, the most edgy to top positions. But the most docile, the most polished, those who disturbed Merkel’s circles the least. The Karliczeks, Altmaiers, AKKs and Laschets. The fact that tribune Söder overthrew the Merkel system while bowing to the Chancellor almost every day is a special point in history.

When the CDU licks its wounds, when it looks back on lost opportunities, Merkel’s sad heirs have to recognize that it was a bad mistake to have twice turned away the man with Friedrich Merz, with whom Markus Söder would certainly not have slept. Then Laschet would not have to complain about “filthy things” from Munich. Whoever leads the divided Union into the election battle is doing it with a demoralized force. Fending off the attack by the Greens on the Chancellery is a difficult task after these days of anger in the Union.