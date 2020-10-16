Now Bavaria has also had to overturn its ban on accommodation for citizens from Corona hotspots. A setback for Markus Söder? Certainly. But now it’s the turn of the party capital Berlin, which is too happy to take on the role of victim. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Like the Governing Mayor Müller, you don’t have to remind you of the construction of the Berlin Wall to find the “ban on accommodation” wrong. That was, again, a little too much Berlin drama. If the red-red-green Senate had reacted more resolutely and earlier to the increase in the number of infections in the party capital, instead of stylizing itself plaintively as a victim, the prime ministers of the other countries would not have issued half-baked accommodation bans that they now have to meekly collect again .

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder is one of the last to give in – also under pressure from the courts. OK then. The end of the ban on accommodation is not just a matter of common sense. It is also a lesson in matters of democracy and the separation of powers in the pandemic: Even in a special situation like this, the power of the executive is not unlimited. That’s right: The coronavirus requires the government to react quickly to new situations, and the sluggish parliamentary processes cannot always keep up with the pace dictated by the coronavirus. But every government regulation must be measured against the standards of accuracy and proportionality. It is not enough for those in power to design the most apocalyptic horror images possible in order to build on them to issue rules that are as rigid as possible or even arbitrary. If the government fails this test, there are independent judges who correct decisions. This was the case with the ban on opening shops with more than 800 square meters and the 10 p.m. beer garden curfew. Judgments in other federal states also played a role in the Bavarian exit for the ban on accommodation.

Democracy also works in the corona pandemic. This should not be forgotten by those who are angry about one or the other measure, which they perceive as excessive, to complain about the “Söder-Merkel dictatorship”.