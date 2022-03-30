Comment So thick that it already hurts: This is how Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov markets a “new, fair world order” in China

As the tragedy in Ukraine continues, the great powers of the East will continue to build their own reality, writes HS’s foreign journalist Heikki Aittokoski.

If anyone it has remained unclear that the war in Ukraine is fighting not only for the fate of Ukraine but also for the future figure of our world, it is worth noting the recent statements by the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese city of Huangshan, where he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yin.

Russian during the visit, the Foreign Ministry issued statements in which Lavrov painted the world to come.

“The world is currently going through a very serious phase in international relations,” Lavrov told AFP news agency.

Lavrov addressed his words to China:

“We – together with you and the countries that sympathize with us – are moving towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Wednesday at the foot of the Yellow Mountain in Huangshan. Screenshot of a Chinese state television CCTV broadcast.

China accompanied by beautiful phrases. After meeting Lavrov, Wang issued a statement in which he news channel CNN’s praised “the efforts of Russia and other parties to avoid a large-scale humanitarian crisis [Ukrainassa]”.

Wang continued:

“In the long term, we should learn from the crisis in Ukraine, address the legitimate security concerns of all parties … and build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and negotiation.”

According to Wang, Sino-Russian relations “have withstood new trials in the changing international landscape”.

It is, of course lewd when Russia appears as a builder of a “just and democratic world order”.

It is equally disgraceful when China praises Russia’s “efforts to avoid a humanitarian crisis”.

China and Russia are supreme friends today. Of course, their foreign policy leaders may not even believe in what they are saying. Even Lavrov and Wang’s latest comments were such a reality-forced mutual chatter.

But it doesn’t matter so much what the dictators in Moscow and Beijing and their little aides really believe. In any case, the great powers of the East are loudly pushing their own ideological alternative, both to their own citizens and to the whole world.

If a fair world order is what Russia and China are doing in real life, let fate not place the curse of justice upon us.