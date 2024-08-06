Comment | Silja Kosose has a great future ahead of her

Comment|Silja Kosonen from Raisio is only 21 years old. Fifth place in Paris is a great starting shot for the next Olympics four years later.

Paris

Many have the athlete has a good past behind him, but Silja Kososena has a bright future ahead of him.

Fifth place in the horn boiler at the Olympic Stadium in Paris with a season’s best result of 74.04 was a convincing display of work, even though the much-needed medal was missed.

The bronze was just 23 centimeters away.

Krista Tervon sixth place (73.83) was also a big success.

Kosonen from Raisio is only 21 years old as an athlete. He has only set his goal of success in the prestigious competitions to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles four years from now.

Kosonen is a major championship thrower. In the summer of 2021, he first won the 19-year-old European championship and then the youth world championship in moukari.

In July 2022 in Eugene, after a break of years, she returned the Finnish women to the points standings at the World Championships in Athletics, when she was seventh in tough company at the age of 19.

As competitors, the young Finnish moukari women Kosonen and Tervo are opposites of each other. Kosonen is a steady performer, while Tervo’s level fluctuates between good and excellent.

For value competitions Kosonen is guaranteed to train in different conditions than his competition partner. A modern gym and a throwing ring have been built for him at the old water treatment plant in Raisio.

Above the cleaning house, there is a sand field where Kosonen can make throws of up to 80 meters with light paddles.

Kosonen studies languages ​​in Turku. My dream was to graduate as a high school teacher in Germany, but after Paris, I have to take the entrance exams at the University of Turku to study English and general history.

In Paris, Kosonen already threw in his second Olympics: in 2021, he was fourteenth in Tokyo. In three years, the ranking at the Olympic level improved by ten.

It’s really good to continue to Los Angeles 2028.