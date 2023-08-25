Comment | Silja Kosonen’s exceptional series of results convinces us – the big day is yet to come

Joonas Kuisma writes that the Finnish cannonball is iron-clad and a steady performer.

Budapest

Scoundrel thrower Silja Kosonen finished fifth with a score of 73.89 at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday. He improved two places from last year’s World Championships and this time was the second best European in the competition.

Kosose, 20, has an exceptional quality for a young athlete. He is an extremely consistent performer. That was proven once again on Thursday, when Kosonen confidently shot his best result on the first attempt, clearing the place for the last throwing rounds.

I saw Kosonen at his actual season opener in May in Hakunila, Vantaa, which was the start of the Tour de Hammer, the Finnish hammer throwers’ own modern series. Although the spring sun was shining a little, it was cool and windy.

The level of results in the race was not dizzying for men or women. The machines were just being tuned for summer.

Except that Kosonen threw 72.81. It is a result that a few months later would have led to the final in the World Cup.

Even the dumbest person noticed that the Turku Sports Association was about to have a tough season.

After the afternoon spent in Vantaa, Kosonen continued, in his own words, “bombing” throws of more than 70 meters. The series for the rest of the season is a raw work sample.

72.56. 71.04. 69.98. 73.50 (own record and 22-year-old SE). 72.56. 73.78 (PB, U23 SE) 72.34. 72.27. 71.33. 73.71. 71.37. 73.54.

And then in Budapest in the World Cup qualifying 74.19, own record and SE of 22-year-olds.

You understand the point. Kosonen has fallen below 70 meters once this summer. Even then with two cents.

He has thrown an unfathomable season.

Consistency is very helpful in athletics. When the routine is at a hard level, on a dusty day, the moukari can half-carelessly slip into terrible readings. That’s how those records are broken.

At the same time, Kosonen’s weakness lies in the same consistency. Giant catfish have not boarded the boat yet.

However, Kosonen’s record-breaking journey is just beginning. He is still insanely young, so to speak. Raisiolainen won’t turn 21 until December.

If development improves and health is given, it is quite possible that Kosose in Finland will still have a multiple medalist in the prestigious competition.

And in the home audience there is no need to worry about the qualifiers in the coming years.