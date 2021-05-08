Comment Should Kimi be concerned about Räikkönen?

Kimi Räikkönen’s time in F1 seems to be coming to an end based on the beginning of the season, writes Jan Vilén.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen has assured that his attitude to driving in the F1 series has not changed over the years. However, something seems to have changed, and there are several worrying signs.

Räikkönen told about his views on mistakes and driving in general in his report to HS in an interview.

“Honestly, that driving today doesn’t feel any different than it did then. Of course, some days are harder than others, but that’s always been the case. ”

Worryingly, those more awkward days seem to be the majority of relevant driving days.

Raikkonen cycled in the opening race of the season in Bahrain and then in Imola and crashed in the third race of the season in Portugal with his teammates Antonio Giovinazzin after.

Another worrying thing is the recurring losses to Giovinazzi in time. The last one came in Barcelona on Saturday, when Räikkönen was 17th and Giovinazzi drove to the 14th starting box.

In previous competitions of the season, Räikkönen has been 14th, 16th, 15th in time. Giovinazz’s series is 12th, 17th, 12th.

Neither of the races has yet managed to score, but Giovinazz has a slight advantage. The previous race ended with the suspension of Räikkönen’s opening round after Giovinazzi was 12th.

Of the previous competitions, the rankings were 14 and 13 in Räikkönen and 12, 14 in Giovinazz.

Is Räikkönen’s time in F1 coming to an end? Based on the early season, it looks like it.