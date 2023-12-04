Comment | Shane MacGowan was considered a drunken hero, although in reality he was smart and well-read

The songwriter often hid his knowledge of literature. It is known that he was also familiar with Olavi Virta’s production, writes music journalist Ilkka Mattila

Songwriter and the lead singer of The Pogues by Shane MacGowan (1957–2023)’s death was filled with memories and condolences on social media for the rest of the week.

A Swedish colleague, the soloist of the band Weeping Willows, also known in Finland, also published his own Magnus Carlson. He told that he asked MacGowan for permission to cover MacGowan and The Popes’ song Christmas Lullaby.

MacGowan had responded and given Weeping Willows free rein to record the song. He was particularly pleased that Weeping Willows had chosen that particular song and not the usual one Fairytale of New York.

Delighting has undoubtedly been genuine. Shane MacGowan is generally known for two things: his alcoholism and From Fairytale of New Yorkwhich he recorded with The Pogues and Kirsty MacCollin with in 1987.

Fairytale of New York is a Christmas carol classic for a reason. Its story is harsh and a bit bitter, but the composition lifts the song off the ground and makes the main characters who are bumped up in life seem like fairy tales.

The title of the song is borrowed from the American Irish By JP Donleavy from the book. That wasn’t the only reference to literature in Shane MacGowan’s production.

the BBC cultural reporter David Sillito wrote in his obituarythat the story of Shane MacGowan as a legendary drunk has overshadowed Shane the songwriter.

According to Sillito, MacGowan managed to keep his reading hidden in interviews. MacGowan’s biographer Richard Balls had sometimes compared his task to filming a nature documentary. The interviewer often had to wait for hours to get even a small glimpse of what a songwriter who has read a lot of books really is like.

Some of it was found out. MacGowan himself was named as a literary role model by the author Flann O’Brien and poet and playwright By Brendan Behan, who had been a courier for the Irish Republican Army when he was young and had received a prison sentence for his revolutionary activities. Like MacGowan, Behan was also an alcoholic.

MacGowan had read by James Joyce experimental Finnegan’s Wake with his father already at school age.

Finnish MacGowan may not have known literature, but he knew something about Finnish music.

Musician, journalist and many others Aki Kaurismäki appeared in films in supporting roles Vesa Häkli got to know the singer of The Clash in the 1990s to Joe Strummerwho told Häkli a story about The Pogues’ recordings.

Strummer himself had played a small role in Kaurismäki’s film I Hired a Contract Killer and composed two songs for the film. Also played in the same movie Olavi Virran an interpretation of a classic song Before death. Strummer was impressed by the sound of the stream.

When Strummer was asked to produce The Pogues Hell’s Ditch album, he decided to bring Shane McGowan a bunch of records to listen to for possible inspiration. Olavi Virtra’s compilation album was at the top of the pile.

MacGowan had listened to the record and given it back to Strummer.

“I could never sing like him,” MacGowan had told Strummer.

In that, Shane MacGowan was right because he wasn’t a great singer, but a great songwriter.