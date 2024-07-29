Comment | “Sexual freak show” – Ville Tavio’s comment reveals the values ​​that hold back changes in the parliament

Comment|Even though progress is being made, the rights of minorities in politics do not progress by themselves, writes political journalist Hanna Havusto in her commentary.

On Saturday Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Tavio (ps) comments on the opening of the Paris Olympics without sparing his words. He called the opening a “pride-liberal show” and a “sexual freak show”.

At the same time, Tavio also presented that at the opening, left-wing activism “harnesses all propaganda and normalizes its awakening”.