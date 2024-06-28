Comment | Security measures collapsed – what were the Germans really thinking?

Comment|In the European football championships, an event that takes the attention away from the game has been seen all too often.

Match is at its most frantic, but the television picture turns to show the coaches and the bench. Aah, it’s game time again.

The European football championships have seen quite a few performances, but the most incredible ones have not really been the players.

36 matches were played in the early stages of the European Championship, which saw a total of 81 goals, 161 yellow cards and three red cards, hundreds of mugs thrown at players and dozens of spectators running onto the field.

Especially in sanctifying the field for the players and the game, there has been a failure in a way that is hard to understand.

It is incomprehensible that Germany, which is considered a model country of discipline and obedience, has stumbled in one of the most important safety-related matters like a junior who tried a too-difficult trick. It’s not – or at least shouldn’t be – a difficult thing.

“ If a child who wants a fan photo can run onto the field, an adult with bad intentions can also get there.

Organizers a serious error of judgment has exposed the players to a security threat.

As such, the spectator who aspires to the field and gets there must be seen. This is despite the fact that the motive of those who rush to the field is usually to take a fan picture and hug their idol.

If a child who wants a fan photo can run onto the field, an adult with bad intentions can also get there. And not everything on the list of prohibited items will be found during the security check.

Neither the competition organization nor the European football association Uefa have commented on the problems, but it seems that the competition host has approached the situation as blue-eyed as a child yelling at his idol with a cell phone in hand.

A different example of the attitude towards those who invade the field was seen a couple of weeks ago in Cincinnati in the United States. A young man who broke into the field during a baseball match was subdued with an electric taser.

There is hardly any need to expand the range of means in the direction of the United States on European soccer fields, as long as the number and competence of law enforcers are at the required level in the future.

So far, tinkering has mainly aroused wonder. Interruption of the game due to runners on the field has at times seemed almost as inevitable as Cristiano Ronaldo spreading of hands.

A little boy ran up to Cristiano Ronaldo in the Turkey-Portugal match.

The match between the Czech Republic and Turkey was also interrupted when a spectator ran onto the field.

The biggest star of the Games has been the object of special attention of the supporters. The Portugal captain was targeted by six fans last Saturday during the Turkey match in Dortmund. Ronaldo has handled situations with style, even though he should never have had to.

The match was a kind of culmination of the laziness and unprofessional approach to match events that lasted throughout the tournament.

Naive trust in the obedience of the spectators is indicated by the fact that the European football association Uefa announced on Sunday last week about increasing the security personnel on the field in all stadiums. However, no further details were given.

“Going onto the field violates the rules of the stadiums and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban on entry to all matches of the tournament and a criminal report for trespassing”, Uefa announced.

Own viewers who have been given the keys – or in this case, a beer mug in hand – type of solution by the German Katsomokulttur have shown their minds.

Frustrated supporters – usually of the losing team – have been able to vent their anger in a way that doesn’t require much intellectual effort. Nothing but plastic cups in the air.

Especially the players who went to give corner kicks have been subjected to pints of rain in many matches. The lower rows of the audience, on the other hand, have cursed the fact that they have not had the patience to drink a pint before throwing it away.

The field staff had enough to clean up in the Slovenia-Serbia match.

Italy’s Giacomo Raspadori (left) and Federico Dimarco kick plastic cups off the field during the match against Croatia.

Uefa has fined at least the football associations of Serbia, Scotland and Albania thousands of euros due to supporters behaving badly.

The trio is out of the playoffs, so the players can be more relaxed near the corner flag. Hopefully also elsewhere on the field.

Are the orderlies sometimes awake. After the Georgia match, a spectator jumped from the stands feet first towards Ronaldo, but the supervisors managed to intervene. Ronaldo got away with spreading his hands.

It would be desirable that the hands of law enforcers do not spread in the future – except to stop those trying to enter the field. There is no need for more highlight performances by the competition organizers. Now it’s time to focus on the game.