Comment Science and colleges are the throwing bags for decision makers

It is decided to increase research funding first, then to make cuts that will be canceled. Higher education is sometimes centralized, sometimes decentralized. Science ministers will also come and go, writes Marjukka Liite, HS’s political journalist.

In autumn In 2017, the Ministry of Education and Culture solemnly unveiled the vision for higher education and research that it had worked on with universities and research institutes.

The goal of the vision was to turn Finnish research funding and educational attainment upwards.

Precise targets were also set: the ratio of research, development and innovation funding (R&D) to GDP was to be raised to 4%. More than half of the young people had to get a college degree.

And all this by 2030.

Realization did not depend on a lack of will, roadmaps, or even parliamentary support, but on money that cannot be found. The vision has remained a dream or a delusion.

Achieving the target would require additional annual funding of around € 200 million from the state for research. Money from private individuals should come in double.

Time it just never seems to be a passport to improving the earnings of low-paid workers or science funding, even though there is widespread support for them.

According to polls, for example, nurses and teachers are worthy of reward and the most important people in the world – right after doctors.

According to science barometers, people value science and follow it relentlessly, although few know how to name a single living scientist.

A chemist is remembered for the dead AI Virtanenwhose brain feed was brought to Finland by Nobel Prize in 1945. Virtanen also became the first head of the Academy of Finland.

Science No comels have just hit Finland.

But will the direction finally turn?

The government decided on Tuesday in a frame dispute increase public R&D funding by around € 350 million compared to the previous framework and the budgetary plan.

The amount is large, but it must be borne in mind that the previous framework decision contained cuts in funding for science, which were now revoked.

Member of Parliament chairing the Parliamentary Working Group on Research Funding Matias Mäkynen (sd) stated in the press release: “The cuts threatened in 2023 will be avoided and the funding gap will be filled.”

Kuopan filling it is, of course, a better option than deepening it, but dragging research funding there on a long-sought upward path to 4% of GDP will largely be left to the next government.

Recent history shows that when the economy coughs, science, research and education are also cut to sorrow.

The government parties in this parliamentary term were already profiled in advance as restorers of honor in research and education, and funding was raised for university funding. However, training responsibilities have also been increased without new funding.

The election after that, the whole university policy may fluctuate from regional and decentralized back to centralized, so time will not be long for the science and university population.

Nor is there any indication of longevity or appreciation of science that the center has changed its minister of science and culture at a rapid pace.

Before the May Day, the fourth plaintiff, the Member of Parliament, will receive a heavy portfolio Petri Honkonen. He follows Annika Saarikko, Hanna Kososta and Antti Kurvista, which will become Minister of Agriculture and Forestry. Intense recycling is not only explained by Saarikko’s parental leave.

Read more: For defense more than two billion euros, an increase in social benefits, billions more debt – This is what the government decided