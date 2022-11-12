Comment | Schumacher’s name is no longer a magic word – the time trial in Brazil already ended embarrassingly

Mick Schumacher’s latest performances are weak, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Formula the legends of the number one include seven world championships Michael Schumacher. His son Mick Schumacher is now driving his second season in the royal class of motor racing.

German Mick Schumacher, 23, was one of Ferrari’s academy drivers, won both the F3 and F2 series championships and got a contract with the Haas team, where Ferrari engines are used.

The championship in the F2 series is a good merit, but it must be said that Schumacher took the trophy thanks to his consistency – he achieved only two race victories.

From the first one Almost nothing could be said about the F1 season yet, because Haas was by far the weakest team in the series and had entered the series with Russian money as Schumacher’s teammate Nikita Mazepin.

Haas focused last year on developing their car for this season, and it shows in the results. Haas has risen ahead of AlphaTauri and Williams in the World Championship points.

But: Schumacher’s teammate, brought to the team by quick order Kevin Magnussen, has collected twice as many World Championship points as Schumacher. In addition, Friday’s qualifying was already embarrassing for Schumacher: Magnussen inexplicably to the pole, Schumacher to the last starting grid. The level difference between the two is not that big, because Schumacher made the same mistake as Valtteri Bottas and left the soft tire change too late.

Haas has not yet decided who will be, well, Magnussen’s teammate next season. Schumacher is still an option, but there will be no more pressure from Ferrari: Schumacher is no longer part of the “Ferrari team”. The most fundamental team in the series, the Williams team, is also perhaps interested in Schumacher.

Which in this case, Schumacher’s name is no longer at least a very big magic word in F1. The name may still be important in making sponsorship deals, but Schumacher’s most recent performances on the track are weak.

There are two races left to show that a driver named Schumacher is worth competing in F1 next season as well. Another option is, of course, that Schumacher gets a multimillion-euro financier for the team, in which case the continuation is easier to implement.