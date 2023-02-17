Comment | Scholz and Macron exuded pride under the anniversary of the war, even though they believed Putin’s lies

How much destruction, death and suffering could have been avoided if the West’s response to Russia had been quicker? asks HS Berlin correspondent Hanna Mahlamäki.

Do you remember? pictures in which the president of Russia Vladimir Putin and the President of France Emmanuel Macron sat at different ends of a ridiculously long table meters away from each other in a meeting that lasted for hours?

On the day when the pictures were taken, there were more than two weeks before the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. After his trip to Moscow, Macron told the public that Putin promised him not to attack Ukraine.

Do you remember when Germany insisted that buying natural gas from Russia is not a political issue and that there are no risks involved – and stuck to its position until the end?

At the Munich Security Conference, both European leaders took the podium one after the other on Friday. It was pointless to look for self-criticism in relation to wartime misjudgments in Friday’s speeches.

The contrast between the warship atmosphere and the time after the Russian attack is shocking.

Germany’s as war approached, the leadership received more and more warnings from the United States, Poland, and Ukraine, which it listened to selectively, if at all.

Europe’s most powerful leaders were gullible and believed Putin’s lies. Germany and France wanted to be mediators of peace, bigger than themselves, and I guess they believed they could do it.

Partly because of that, arms deliveries to Ukraine started much later than Ukraine requested. That’s also why Germany continued its gas dependence on Russia for too long.

On Friday in his speech, the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz proudly listed what Germany had done since the start of the war. It is undeniable that it has done a lot.

Germany has supported Ukraine to the value of 12 billion euros, Scholz said. Germany has also survived the end of Russian gas imports better than predicted. The economy has not collapsed, and there is no energy emergency.

So Putin’s blackmail has not been successful. Fighting it has not happened by itself, but is the result of a successful reaction and hard work.

Both Scholz and the president Sauli Niinistö emphasized on Friday in Munich that the unity of the West and the extent of arms deliveries to Ukraine have been a bitter surprise for Russia. Putin could not count on this.

Scholz smiled proudly as he recounted these accomplishments. The support of the United States and Europe for Ukraine and the strengthening of NATO is indeed a source of pride in many respects, as are numerous economic sanctions that could not have been imagined before.

scholz, Macron and the other leaders gathered in Munich are now looking ahead in a changed world. Scholz said that dependence on China will be reduced. According to Macron, the multipolar world system must be completely reformed.

Still: the war continues. Ukrainian children are disappearing, ordinary people are being killed and tortured, young men are being sent to the inconsolable front to face their death far too young, and there is no end in sight to Ukraine’s suffering.

Despite Europe’s achievements in the face of the exodus, history will not leave us alone. How much destruction, death and suffering could have been avoided if the Western response had been quicker?