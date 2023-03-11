Comment | Sanna Marini’s talk about the Hornets was a poorly weighed throw in a deadly serious matter

Prime Minister Marin’s speeches about fighter jet aid to Ukraine are an example of Finland’s new foreign policy self-confidence, but also of possible promises without cover, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) shuddered while visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Friday. He reflected to the media that Finland could consider giving Ukraine the Hornet fighters that are decommissioning from the Air Force.

He said at the press conference that “yes, we think we can have a discussion regarding the Hornets as well”.

At first it sounded like Marin was throwing out an idea that could be talked about. But Marin also stated that such a discussion would have already been started. “But no decisions have been made, the discussions are only in the very early stages.”

Where is such a discussion at the initial stage and when can the citizen expect possible decisions on the matter?

One could assume that it is, for example, a conversation with the president, because the president is responsible for Finland’s foreign and security policy in cooperation with the government.

President visiting the United States Sauli Niinistö said according to STT like this: “There hasn’t been any talk about it with anyone.”

Commander of the Air Force, Major General Juha-Pekka Keränen indirectly accompanied the president in his comments to HS. “We haven’t discussed the matter in the defense forces, and as far as I know, there is no assignment from the Ministry of Defense related to this.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister Sanna Marin attended the Ukrainian soldier's memorial service in Kyiv on Friday.

Niinistön and in the light of Keränen’s comments, Marin’s speeches seem like a poorly weighed throw in a deadly matter.

Even among NATO countries, there is no consensus on whether it makes sense to give fighter jets to Ukraine. In many countries, there are discussions about what kind of tangible benefit the fighter jets have for Ukraine, whether handing them over would harm their own defense capability, and how Russia would react to the matter. How to train, maintain, arm and so on.

Britain has said it is considering fighter jet aid to Ukraine, while Germany has said it is not ready to do so. Slovakia and Poland have already promised Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine and demanded other NATO allies to join the talks. President of the United States Joe Biden has said “no” to the idea of ​​sending American fighter jets to Ukraine.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz wondered at the end of January, that we should already be talking about fighters, when the decision to give Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine was barely made in the country. He warned of a debate where promises of arms aid devolve into an uncontrollable auction.

With his Hornet speeches, Marin momentarily moved to a completely different planet than Scholz and reminded us of the amount of water that has flowed in Finland’s security policy debate over the past year.

More than a year ago, it was considered whether Finland could give Estonia permission to donate ancient field cannons to Ukraine. Estonia also needed Germany’s permission for the donations, because the cannons had once been transferred from Germany to Estonia via Finland.

Marin’s party mate, former foreign minister Erkki Tuomioja encouraged Finland in January 2022 to stay behind Germany. He said to HS at that time, that Finland should not take a different position than Germany, which was reported to have denied Estonia permission to donate cannons to Ukraine.

“Finland doesn’t like these kinds of things at all, nor does it want to go solo or raise its profile in one direction or another,” Tuomioja said.

Tuomiojan the statement reminds of the old world, where the government program had a record that Finland would not export weapons to countries at war. And from that world where politicians don’t like anything that was supposed to upset Russia.

In one sense, Marini’s Hornet comments can therefore be interpreted as a breath of fresh air for Finland’s new foreign policy essence, in which a firm commitment to the West and an end to unnecessary bowing and fearing of Russia are stopped.

Let’s be confident and dare to make bold openings. A bit like Estonia’s strong-willed prime minister who doesn’t hold a grudge against Russia Kaja Kallasen government.

But courage must be tempered with a balanced discussion and a solid consideration of what is reasonable and realistic.

Finland cannot get rid of the Hornets until the new F-35 fighters purchased from the United States are in the country: installed, tested and ready for service. According to the Air Force, this won’t start happening until 2025 at the earliest, which can be both news and disappointment in Ukraine, if someone there had time to get excited by Marin’s speech.

I am reminded of a weapon donation made as a show of sympathy from the time of the Winter War. South Africa promised and indeed sent 29 British-made Gloster Gauntlet fighter planes to Finland, albeit of a badly outdated type. There was no time to get the machines to Finland before the end of the winter war, but they could be used in the continuation war utilize in pilot training.

If Finland wants to show its unwavering support to Ukraine, it should not trouble the busy heads of the decision-makers in Kiev with empty speeches that can be interpreted as promises.

Environment Minister Maria Ohisalo (green) appeared for the media in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, with Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) on Friday.

Is it is possible to think that Marin used his trip to Ukraine and his Hornet speeches as a tool for his own election campaign and to increase his international reputation.

But you can also approach the matter in such a way that Marin recklessly spoke out of his mouth, because during his visit to Kiev, he noticed how dire the shortage of heavy weapons is in Ukraine. The months-long battles over the city of Bahmut are an example of how Ukraine, with its current armament, will find it very difficult to push Russia out of the country.

Russia also continues to terrorize Ukraine relentlessly, as evidenced by dozens of missiles fired at civilian targets this week. Stopping Russia requires a much larger arsenal than has been provided so far.

Even though Finland does not have fighter jets to give Ukraine today, maybe Marin’s speeches will make other countries wonder if they have them. And maybe in a few months, the whole conversation will feel as old as the recent twist about “liberating the Leopards”.

The war in Ukraine is about much bigger issues than how well or badly some Finnish politician presented his thoughts on a Friday in March.

Correction at 18:23: The article previously said that the United States is considering giving fighter jets to Ukraine. However, President Joe Biden has said “no” to fighter jet aid.