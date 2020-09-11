Remark Sanna Marin determined to avoid wasting her authorities by giving in to downtown restrictions on journey

Minister of Household and Primary Providers Krista Kiuru (sd) and Minister of Financial Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle) have strictly agreed on Finland’s journey restrictions. Why did Prime Minister Sanna Marin surrender on the middle? asks Marko Junkkari in his remark.

Late on Wednesday night time in authorities talks with the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) made a proposal for a choice on journey restrictions, which was authorised by the Board.

The proposal made by Marin was precisely just like the Minister of Financial Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle) and the middle had been pushed. The presentation differed considerably from what the Minister for Household and Primary Providers did Krista Kiuru and Sdp had hoped.