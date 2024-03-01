Comment | Saga Vanninen's World Cup sensation was decided by these three moments

In Saga Vannessa, Finnish athletics will have a superstar of the old federation for years, writes Joonas Kuisma.

Finnish the hyper diamond of athletics Saga Vanninen won the pentathlon World Cup silver on the indoor tracks in Glasgow on Friday. The 20-year-old became the second Finnish World Indoor medalist of all time.

The first, the gold, was won by kuulamörkö Mika Halvari in 1995 the raps eight years before the birth of Vanninen from Tampere.

Vanninen's sensation was made possible by three moments.

First, he had a good result with 179 points in the important high jump event, where he has had weaker moments in his short career. In addition, Vanninen's winter season was hampered by a sore back, so there were enough uncertainties in the starting points.

Second, Vanninen stretched wonderfully in length. He jumped his indoor track record of 641 at the end, although he had to wait for the men's 60m semi-final at the end of the straight. It would have been quite a pressure cooker for someone who trampled on the habit.

Thirdly, Vanninen was shown by the expert Lauri Hollon guesses come true. He's gone coach Jesse Jokinen under forward Achilles heel in the 800 meter run. Belgian gold medalist Noor Vidstin the pace was not enough, but the other competitors stayed behind.

Vannen has already won everything possible in his junior career. Now came the first competition medal for adults.

It's worth getting used to, which is the joy of all Finnish sports.

In addition to his athletic abilities, Vanninen is a great guy with the antics of a domestic superstar of the old federation – a bit like In Janne Ahos or Seppo in Rädy without the snarling and cursing of a Tohmajärvi resident.

Vanninen usually does not give answers of more than two sentences. When asked about his traveling lower back in Glasgow, he replied:

“My back hurt. Then it hurt.”

When Vanninen plays sports, he plays sports. We hadn't come to Scotland to smile. For example, after his terrible performance in the long jump, Vanninen started jumping out of the sandbox without looking at the result and turned his mouth down.

A native of Pyrintö is hard on himself if he doesn't feel good about himself. Maybe the length could have flown further. The attitude makes Vannis a good athlete.

But the man from Tampere also has a sense of self-irony and humor. He was jokingly asked if he would perhaps someday start a podcast ex-competitor of Maria Huntington in the manner of. That it could be done in two-minute episodes.

“I do not believe. You don't know that. Would the podcast become a success?” Vanninen answered with a little laugh.

After Friday night's sensation, it could very well come.