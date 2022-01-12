Comment Russia’s hard-to-listen ear is hardly enough for Russia – Putin is expected to shed light on Russia’s “military operations” at the turn of January-February

According to the statements made by Russia, the military clashes still seem to be viable alternatives for it, writes Jenni Jeskanen, HS’s Moscow correspondent.

Russian and a meeting of NATO military representatives in Brussels on Wednesday ended in anticipatory mood. What next?

At a press conference after the meeting, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the Alliance’s adherence to its open door policy of the right of all independent states to join NATO.

For Russia, it means knocking out its most important demand, namely guarantees to stop NATO’s enlargement to the east. NATO did not give Russia a veto over Ukraine’s accession aspirations.

But Russia did not expect that either. The different point of view of the counterparty is well known. Russia is pleased that discussions have begun. Work to achieve some sort of negotiation outcome is only just beginning.

NATO in Brussels, offered Russia the opportunity to negotiate arms control and missile deployment instead of enlargement to the east. In addition, Stoltenberg assured on a couple of occasions at the briefing that the military alliance is ready to listen to Russia’s concerns and sorrows.

For Russia, the listening ear offered by NATO is hardly enough. So far, it has not agreed to back down from its own demands.

On Wednesday, Russia said it was considering starting talks with NATO. The outcome of the week of negotiations seems to depend on Russia and what is best for it in the end.

NATO and in the Russian talks, the Russian delegation was led by the Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Minister of Defense Aleksandr Fomin.

Russia held its own press conference on Wednesday night with Gruško described discussions are open and forthright. According to him, the main purpose of NATO’s policy and military development is to incense Russia with enormous resources.

Gruško said that he considered this destructive for the company to build a common European security on the basis of different principles.

Fomin, for his part, said Russia had repeatedly offered NATO various measures to alleviate the escalating situation, but the military alliance had rejected Russia’s initiatives.

“This creates the conditions for incidents and conflicts that undermine security,” Fomin said in a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday night. in the bulletin.

If Russia decides to stay on the path of diplomacy and continue negotiations, they can expect them to last a long time. Based on the statements made by Russia, military clashes still seem to be viable options for it.

On the eve of NATO talks on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on new military exercises on the Ukrainian border. Russia relocated about three thousand soldiers and armored vehicles from the western military district to various training areas in the western part of the training area.

Russia has said its response to the failure of the talks is “military-technical”. In Russia in the media It is estimated that the president Vladimir Putin illuminates the content of the term in more detail at the turn of January-February at the latest.