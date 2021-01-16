Comment Russian intelligence was probably taking over the U.S. Congress House, but even ordinary American Russians tend to support Trump

In Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, New York, favored by the Russians, Trump defeated his opponent Joe Biden in the fall presidential election, even though Biden received 77 percent of the vote in Brooklyn as a whole, writes HS Moscow correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen.

Immediately After the conquest of the U.S. Congress House, it was noticed that there were several Russian-speakers among them.

Attention did not require any undercover police work. Several videos of the rush included speech in Russian. Later, another detainee demanded a Russian interpreter.

All this, of course, attracted attention. After all, I remember many Russian attempts to interfere in the US election. In several first analyzes, the chaos of the Congress House was also thought to delight and benefit the Russian President. Vladimir Putinia. In addition, computers were soon found missing from Congress, and the occupiers were suspected of gaining access to secret information anyway.

Although much is still unclear, something can already be said.

In the United States, it has been speculated that foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the crowd. Most likely they were. Inquiries from Russia and China, for example, would have been badly tainted if they had not taken such an opportunity to access the information.

Admittedly, this outfit doesn’t usually like noise unless there is an explicit intention to send a message. Preferably, representatives are used who cannot be associated with the intelligence agencies in any way.

So at least not everyone who spoke about Russia at the House of Congress is likely to have any connection to the Russian authorities. President Donald Trump namely, has long been a solid popularity among Russian-speakers in the United States.

A little there are two reasons for using the term rigid in Russian.

These are not just Russians, but also those who came from elsewhere in the former Soviet Union. Moreover, the talk is mainly about people who came to the United States either in the 1970s and 1980s from the Soviet Union or after its oppression in the 1990s, as well as their children.

Many of them have preserved the Russian language, unlike those who came from Russia in previous waves of migration. Some may not even speak English very well. For example, in the district of Brighton Beach called Little Odessa in Brooklyn, New York, there is no need.

It is at Brighton Beach that Trump is popular. In the Republican primary in spring 2016, he garnered 84 percent of the vote there. He also defeated his opponent there last fall in the presidential election Joe Biden, although throughout Brooklyn, Biden received 77 percent of the vote.

In different reports have found that Trump is supported by both Russian-speakers and those who defend him.

The big explanation has been that the majority of the group supports Republicans anyway because they support personal and financial freedom, which is considered to be their values. In addition, many are at least culturally conservative.

Republicans – and some Democrats – have also received the message that Democrats are roughly socialists. For this group, that is a strong argument, because they think they already have enough experience with the socialists.

However, many have specifically liked Trump’s speeches and policies or, for example, appreciated his career. Some analysts have downright speculated that Trump’s speeches sink particularly well into the black-and-white worldview of many who grew up in the Soviet Union.

It is, of course, a rough generalization and, at least in part, unfair. The Russian-speakers in the United States are, of course, not a completely united bloc, but there are also strong opponents of Trump among them. There are often many reasons for a voting decision.

We do not you may never know how many of those who invaded the congress building were Russian-speaking or Russian. They may not have been a very large crowd, but they have already become part of the takeover story.

As has also come from the idea that Putin rejoiced in the assault. It may be, because it certainly benefits him in many ways. Still, the stream of images probably also at least slightly cooled him.