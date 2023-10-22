Comment | Russian bears kill more than ten people every year, but in Finland they have killed only once in a hundred years

A bear has killed a person in Finland only once in the last hundred years, but abroad much more often.

7.10. 2:00 am | Updated 12:27 p.m

From the bears a lot has been written again. In August, a wounded otso attacked a man in Sotkamo. In Sweden, on the other hand, a bear mauled three hunters to hospital in two different situations.

However, according to statistics, bear attacks occur the most in Europe in Romania. According to a study by the magazine Nature, between 2000 and 2015, a brown bear attacked a person in Romania 131 times. 11 of them resulted in the death of a person.

During the same period, the same number of situations leading to human death was reported in Turkey, where, however, there were fewer attacks, 54.

In Ukraine, between 2000 and 2015, for one reason or another, a bear attacked a person eight times, and two of them ended in the person’s death. In Sweden, two people died in 28 attacks. One person died from bear handling in Bulgaria, Poland and Greece.

In Finland, Nature recorded 17 attacks during that period, or about one per year. None of them led to death.

During Finland’s independence, one person has died as a result of a bear attack. This happened in 1998 in Ruokolahti, when a jogger got between a female bear and a cub.

Russia is in these, even unreliable, statistics with their own numbers. The reason is obvious: about half of the world’s brown bears live in Russia. Between 2001 and 2018, bears in Russia caused the death of 132 people.

According to statistics, fatal encounters with humans occurred in connection with hunting only in Finland, Sweden, Russia and Alaska. This is because only in these countries are bears commonly hunted with a dog. In other European countries, bears are lured with bait and shot from stalls.

The target of a bear attack was almost always an adult (99 percent of the cases), usually a man (88 percent) and usually the person was alone in the situation (63 percent).

Of the bears, the brown bear clearly causes the most human deaths. In the 20th century, brown bears are known to have caused the death of 313 people worldwide. The black bear’s number is 37, the polar bear’s 12 and the polar bear’s 48.

However, the tiger, which killed 12,599 people in India during the 20th century, wrestles in a completely different league.

For the sake of comparison, let’s say that in 2021 more people died in road traffic accidents in Finland than in the whole of Europe and in Russia and Turkey on the Asian side in the claws of a bear in the years 2000–2015.