The article by Ukrainian columnist Timofei Sergeitsev outlines the division of Ukraine and the punishment of the majority of the people, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Hakala in his comment.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti published a permanent Ukrainian columnist for the news agency on its front page on Sunday Timofei Sergeitsevin article entitled “What Does Russia Need to Do for Ukraine?” Sergeitsev’s views are his own, but given the place and time of publication, it can be seen as Russia’s response to allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Sergei has consistently used the term “Nazi” for the majority of the Ukrainian population and the country’s leaders. The word “fascist” is most often used in traditional Russian enemy image creation.

Sergeitsev in its article, condemns the disappearance of the majority of Ukrainians, which will be achieved when Russia implements the “denazification” that it has declared in Ukraine, that is, the abolition of Nazism. According to the author, “denationalization is a set of actions against those masses who cannot be directly punished for war crimes”.

“Denazification is necessary when the Nazi regime commands and has committed a significant portion – and in this case probably the majority – of the people to its own policies,” Sergeitsev writes. “In other words, in a situation where the hypothesis of ‘good people and bad governance’ doesn’t work.”

According to the author, the leaders of Ukraine, above all the current president Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Peter Poroshenko moreover, the culprits are “the masses of the people who are passive Nazis and make Nazism possible. They have supported and blamed the Nazi regime. ”

“Recognition of this fact is the basis of denaturing policy and all related activities, and this fact determines the policy objectives.”

Timofei Sergeitsev, 58, is a Ukrainian citizen, columnist, screenwriter and political consultant. He has assisted, among others, the former president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchman and this business man Viktor Pintchukin election campaigns.

In his thinking, Sergeitsev represents the right-wing nationalist way of thinking that arose in the 1980s and opposed both real socialism and Western influences.

Ria Novosti primarily serves the Russian media, and the news agency naturally hopes that Sergeitsev’s outlines will spread to the widest possible readership.

A columnist according to the “Nazis” who have taken up arms must be completely destroyed on the battlefield. No distinction should be made between a regular army, volunteer forces, or fighters involved in regional defense. Ukrainians involved in war crimes must be punished “publicly and exemplarily”.

According to Sergeitsev, after the fighting in Ukraine, a “total lustration” must be carried out, ie the removal of supporters of the overthrown regime. “All organizations involved in Nazism” must be destroyed, according to the author.

After that, according to Sergeitsev, a “re-education program” must be launched in Ukraine, to which, in addition to politicians, representatives of cultural life and the education sector must also be appointed. After Russia’s victory, he believes a tribunal like the Nuremberg Trials must be held to convict the “Ukrainian”.

“A state subject to denaturing cannot be sovereign,” Sergeitsev declares. “And Russia is not pursuing liberal approaches to denaturing.”

This means, according to the author, that the “Crimean model”, ie the voluntary willingness of citizens who remain in the region to cooperate, does not work.

Sergeitsevin according to, “ukronazism” is a “light version” of Hitler’s Nazism because it has no single leader or one party. But because this kind of “Nazism” permeates society as a whole, denaturing “inevitably also means deukrainisation”. At the same time, it must also mean the eradication of Europeanness and “Westernness,” according to the columnist, the Western powers are the “source and sponsor” of Ukrainian Nazism.

According to Sergeitsev, the worst Ukrainian nationalists, or “banderovits,” are hopeless incidents that cannot be re-educated, so they must be destroyed.

President Vladimir Putin In the same way, Sergeitsev sees Ukraine as an artificial creation of the Russian Communist revolutionaries. The territory of “Lesser Russia” and “New Russia” should therefore not leave any state entity, but a number of “people’s republics” under Russian protection.

According to Sergeitsev, the “Catholic Republic” of western Ukraine, the five westernmost provinces, are so permeated by Nazism that they cannot be accepted into the same alliance with other regions of present-day Ukraine. Instead, this “Catholic Republic” must be declared neutral, disarmed and left under the control of “Russian peacekeepers” for at least some time.

In total, the denationalization of Ukraine will take about 25 years, according to Sergeitsev. At the same time, Russia itself must make a complete distinction between “European and Western illusions”.

Next instead, the publication of the article would seem like an ideological defense to future revelations about possible human rights abuses by Russian forces in Ukraine. It can also be an early warning of the growing number of civilian casualties in the war.

Above all, however, the scripture is a reminder that Russia will not give up its broader goals, even though it may have to settle for meager achievements in the ongoing war because of its bad fortune. The goal is to destroy the current Ukraine and no one knows if it will be enough for the Russian leadership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi described Ria Novost’s column on Monday as “evidence in a future trial against Russian war criminals,” the newspaper said. Ukrainska Pravda.

European Union has blocked direct access to the Ria Novost website.

You can read the original article in Russian in Finland, for example, using a VPN server located outside the Union.