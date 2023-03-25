Comment | Russia runs the NHL the way it wants – and it’s a shame for hockey

Joonas Kuisma writes that the NHL has slipped into a situation that it should be ashamed of due to the Russians.

From Ivan Provorov It left.

The Russian NHL player refused to wear a rainbow embroidered warm-up shirt when the Philadelphia Flyers celebrated sexual and gender minorities with a pride-themed game in January.

He justified his refusal on religious grounds. Provorov, 26, belongs to the Russian Orthodox Church, of which he is the patriarch Kirill.

Kirill is known for his anti-gay stances and his close connection to the Russian government.

Provorov was not punished. He played in the pride match.

The night before Thursday, Finnish time, Russian NHL players and pride shirts were in the headlines again.

The Chicago Blackhawks are holding a pride-themed game, but decided not to wear rainbow jerseys. of The Athletic according to Blackhawks, the Blackhawks justify their decision with the “security concerns” of their Russian players.

This is how the opinion of three Russians affected the rest of the team’s 17 players.

Previously, Minnesota and the New York Rangers made the same decision on the same grounds.

Is incomprehensible that the Russians are allowed to run such a show in the world’s best hockey league. Pride games have been played for years.

The matches are organized because the NHL wants to change the image of its league to be more open. Lätkä culture wants to get rid of the idea that only white-skinned punks go to games.

It also wants to welcome young viewers, for whom the diversity of identities is often important. They have been to the tumult a difficult target group recently, when, for example, the liberal NBA and even football have become more interesting.

When the Russians are allowed to cry about rainbow jerseys, the NHL as if at the same time admits that there is a reality where the Russians are right to refuse. That the worldview that considers homosexuality to be condemned is just as right as the liberal, Western worldview.

It’s bullshit and dangerous for the NHL. I’ll explain why.

In the first place it’s pathetic to use religion as an excuse. Provorov and associates disparage the billions of people whose lives religion brings security without subjugating others.

What are these religious reasons anyway? Moral decisions should not be made in 2023 based on biblical texts that are thousands of years old.

In addition, it would be interesting to see what the reaction would be if a Muslim appealed to religious reasons.

Secondly, in the speech of NHL players, religion is just a cool disguise for a name Vladimir Putin. Russian sports and the country’s leadership go hand in hand.

When a Russian NHL player appeals to religion or “security” on pride night, he is probably appealing to the fact that in Putin’s Russia, all kinds of “gay propaganda” is prohibited by law.

The president tightened censorship legislation last year. For example, bookstores and libraries have been censored, he said The Moscow Times.

In fact, clubs have also invoked the same laws when they have justified to their partners why rainbow shirts have not been used.

There have already been times when American companies worth billions explained the activities taking place in their home country with Russian laws.

When the Russians are fooling around in the American rinks, so one can make an educated guess that the strings are being pulled by Putin in the background, who has been spinning the fairy-tale antics as he pleases after the Ukrainian war broke out.

At the moment, Putin is using hockey players as sports fans of a foreign country’s top league. When the players are not disciplined, they normalize the Russian world of thought – that is, autocratic, orthodox conservative nationalism – in the bastion of the so-called free world.

Putin supporter, Washington superstar Alexander Ovechkin is still shaking hands with the president in his Instagram profile picture.

The slack and jaded North American sports media is already tired of the war in Ukraine, and no I can’t grill Ovechkin anymore.

They do not understand how close to every European war rages, even as the US supports the Ukrainian defense struggle with huge investments.

Before hockey was an arena where two ideologies fought each other with weapons of peace – Canada and the Soviet Union met in the middle of the Cold War in the Summit Series in 1972.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, Russian players moved to the NHL and lived peacefully side by side for three decades.

Now we are in the middle of a hot war, which at some point will hopefully turn cold again. However, the playing field has changed since 1972.

Instead of different ideologies mingling in hockey, Russian authoritarianism and hatred of minorities have infiltrated its core.

Putin’s joke Rene Fasel ran a Moscow circus in the International Hockey Federation while serving as its president, now the NHL is starting to be at the same point.

The situation is unsustainable and shameful for the NHL. From the commissioner of the series From Gary Bettman value leadership is urgently required.