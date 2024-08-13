Comment | Russia and Vladimir Putin lost the sports PR war

Comment|Vladimir Putin poured billions into sports and failed at the most critical moment, writes news manager Juha Hiitelä.

Several a colleague who traveled to the Olympics and other prestigious competitions wrote on social media on Sunday that the Paris Olympics became the number one in his Olympic history.

A similar message has been heard from all directions. Paris organized the Games in a unique environment, in a unique way and managed to create a unique atmosphere.

Chapeau.

Seine’s water quality was a topic of conversation before and during the Games, but the other topic before the Games was completely forgotten at the latest when the French Canadian Celine Dion at the opening, he sang the iconic hymn to love from the balcony of the Eiffel Tower.

Did anyone remember during the two and a half weeks that Russia was completely absent from the Olympics? Did anyone miss Russia? Did anyone say that the games were somehow lower quality without the Russians?

So. Russia and its president Vladimir Putin lost the sports PR war.

In 2014, IOC President Thomas Bach (left) and Putin were still smiling at the closing ceremony of the Sochi Olympics.

Russia has of course already tried with all its might to make itself irrelevant in the sporting world even before the war in Ukraine, for example in the aftermath of the Sochi doping program, but still, before the Games, Russia’s participation or non-participation was written, talked about and speculated on a monthly basis.

In Moscow, of course, it was hoped that their absence would have been a topic of conversation in Paris as well. Those speeches were drowned in Seine’s dirty water.

The intervention of China or the US for any other reason would have been a much bigger setback and talking point.

Russia did try to influence the Olympics with its hybrid operation. The international boxing federation IBA, funded by the state gas company and excluded from the Olympics, tried to stir up a scandal about the gender of two female boxers.

The association close to the Kremlin was already succeeding in its mission, until in their delusion of grandeur they decided to organize a press conference in Paris for journalists reporting on the Games.

Behind the table sat the union doctor, who, according to a Canadian colleague, looked like a YouTube star, the head coach, who was a YouTube star, and a British executive whose former career as an officer is overshadowed by accusations of torturing prisoners in Iraq during the war.

This trio managed to survive the project somehow, but when the Russian oligarch who leads the alliance and who is on the Kremlin’s leash came out via video link, everything went wrong.

Umar Krelmyev in his monologue, he told such confusing stories that even the stupidest social networkers on the leash realized what it was really about.

Kohu practically died from it.

to Russia sport has never been just sport, but a part of politics. Joseph Stalin from the Soviet Union to Putin’s present-day Russia, sports have played a significant role in propaganda and political warfare against the Western powers.

In the old days, the most important thing was to humiliate the evil capitalists in the “amateur” fights under the Olympic rings. After the collapse of the Soviet Union and the new rise of Russia, the country started pouring money into international sports.

On Putin’s orders, Russia applied for all possible prestige competitions – and got them in a bargain. By bribing and “sponsoring”, it gained influence from international sports federations.

No commercial reason justifies, for example, the state-owned gas company Gazprom’s huge sponsorship contracts across Europe.

State companies and oligarchs bought series, arenas and clubs from different sports and different countries. Sports was an instrument of soft diplomacy, which was run not only with money, but also with the names of former sports stars.

His powers in a sense, Putin and his inner circle thought their grip on the sports world would be so strong that there would be no backlash after the tanks rolled across the Ukrainian border in February 2022.

And it must be admitted that the spine of the sports world has lasted exceptionally well. Of the big money sports, only tennis and the NHL hockey league have kept Russians involved, but otherwise, Russians have hardly been seen on the sports fields in the bigger sports.

The Russians were still seen at the Beijing Winter Games 2022. In the photo, Putin congratulates cross-country skier Veronika Stepanova, who was successful in the Games, in April 2022.

Of course, foreigners play in Russian clubs in several different sports, but their influence value is non-existent.

With the help of sports, Putin and Russia were supposed to reach circles, gain influence and take hold of Western society in the same way that gas pipelines were supposed to keep European states at bay.

It happened otherwise.

In retaliation In September, Russia tried to organize the Friendship Games as a competitor to the Olympics. Even countries with a neutral attitude towards Russia were invited, such as China, Brazil and South Africa.

In July, the country’s administration announced that the games have been moved from September to summer 2025. Everyone can wonder why.

Under Putin’s leadership, Russia has poured billions into sports. Just when they would have needed it the most, it turned out that everything has gone down the drain.