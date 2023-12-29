Comment | Rowing freak Jari Saario doesn't get any votes for Athlete of the Year – here's the reason

In the athlete of the year vote, a principled line has been drawn.

Atlantic rowed over back and forth this year Jari Saario does not appear at all in the Sportsman of the Year voting results. He doesn't get a single vote from any sports reporter.

Even if someone places Saario on their ballot, the vote will be rejected. This is what the Athlete of the Year committee of the Sports Journalists' Association has unanimously decided. After all, I had to try this: I put Saario on my own list and received a rejection letter.

The athlete of the year, as is well-known, is decided by the members of the Sports Journalist's Association. Ten athletes are ranked in the voting. There is a preliminary list for voting, from which the athletes are selected. In addition to these, one athlete from outside the list can be added to the list.

However, this coming from outside cannot be Saario.

Why Island not suitable? The justification is that Saario's feat is not a competitive performance. So he did not compete against any other rower.

The Athlete of the Year committee also states that Saario's performance was very tough in terms of sports, but the Athlete of the Year voting is the wrong forum for Saario, according to the committee.

It is a question of drawing a principled line, as the committee states.

“Otherwise, these 'self-conquered' may start popping up one after another in the future,” the committee emphasizes.

At the same time, the reasons admit that Saario-level performances will continue to be rare.

So: if you only compete against yourself, you won't be included in the 2023 Athlete of the Year vote at least.

The results of the 2023 Athlete of the Year vote will be announced at the Sports Gala on January 11.

