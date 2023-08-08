Comment | Robert Helenius was very lucky – facing Anthony Joshua is the best a Finn can hope for

Robert Helenius has trained himself to be in match condition and his energy will certainly not deteriorate in a week, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Professional boxing the world is special. Sometimes you have to wait several months, even years for the next match, sometimes one comes up with a week’s notice.

Both of these are Finland’s best professional boxers Robert Helenius has now experienced.

The international career progressed slowly when, due to the corona pandemic, the organization of matches was even longer. In the end, Helenius got to experience both sides of the coin in big matches: he got knocked out by Adam Kownacki twice and got knocked out Deontay Wilder processing.

The career seemed to be over after one missed Wilder fight, and last Saturday Mika Mielonen -match in Savonlinna seemed to be a kind of farewell. But this is not how Helenius himself thought, and it is not so.

Just a little before the start of the Mielonen match, it turned out that Dillian White failed a doping test and that For Anthony Joshua looking for a new opponent.

It should be clear that Helenius has been an option for Joshua from the beginning. On Tuesday, it was confirmed: Helenius got to experience this in his career too, meaning a new match is confirmed with less than a week’s notice.

Helenius’ manager should also be thanked for this Markus Sundmanwho seems to have a good relationship.

Joshua, a former three-belt heavyweight champion, is a somewhat ideal opponent for Helenius. Helenius has sparred Joshua for more than a hundred rounds, so nothing surprising should be expected.

In addition, Joshua is a boxer with traditional style and clean technique, which should suit Helenius anyway.

Sure, the place, London’s O2 arena with around 20,000 spectators on the banks of the Thames is Joshua’s home ground, and the crowd is waiting for one thing and one thing only: Joshua’s knockout victory.

The audience will hear the cries of “ooo, Anthon-iiii Joshu-ua” throughout the match, as always when Joshua strikes in Britain.

However, Joshua has been tentative and tentative in his recent fights – not the knockout machine he was in his prime as a champion.

Of course, this is not the ideal way for Helenius to prepare for the match, i.e. such a short preparation time, but last Saturday’s three-round “sparring match” in Savonlinna hit a really good mark.

Helenius has trained himself to be in match condition and his energy will certainly not deteriorate in a week. Helenius thus gets a chance for a new chapter in his career. This is now the match that will either end or continue Pohjola’s nightmare career.