Comment Right-wing populists drove the Estonian government from one crisis to another, but it was eventually overthrown by the Prime Minister’s own people

The announcement of the dissolution of the government by the Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas came as a surprise to many, but in the end the decision may turn in his favor.

Estonia in less than two years, the government sailed from one conflict to another so smoothly that it seemed like an almost unsinkable ship.

Just for the resigned Central Prime Minister To Jüri Rataks caused problems along the way, especially cooperation with the nationally conservative Ekre party, which is constantly causing uproar. Right-wing populist Ekre lit campfires on the ship’s deck with his racist, homophobic, and sexist outlets, which Ratas turned off and apologized for.

In Finland, it is probably best remembered that the Minister of the Interior Mart Helme called Sanna Marinia “As a saleswoman”, although he only had to resign after insulting The future president of the United States.

In total eight ministers resigned or had to leave the government if Ratas is included. The reasons ranged from domestic violence to abuse.

Due to the bumpy go, the credibility of the government was often put to the test. According to the opposition, the reason for Ratas’ resignation had already been on many occasions.

Ratas’ political creations had been described as both skillful and embarrassing. Whether it was either, Ratas hadn’t swayed.

Therefore, Ratas’ resignation seemed surprising. He was already used to it that he would take everything to stay afloat.

To the Center Party however, suspicions of corruption were too high. It is ironic that in the end the government was rocked by Ratas’ own party and not by Ekre.

Time will tell what will be revealed during the investigation, but the situation will look very embarrassing and serious for the Center Party. The center could not afford new criminal cases. In Estonia, the former chairman of the party is still well remembered Edgar Savisaaren corruption messes.

With his resignation, Ratas sought to ease political pressure and reduce the harm caused to his party by suspected crimes.

It may be that quick action will still benefit him.

Government disintegration does not mean that the coalition’s legend is over.

Currently, the whole situation on the Estonian political field is open. President Kersti Kaljulaid intends to ask the chairman of Estonia’s most popular party, the Reform Party Kaja from Kalla initiate government inquiries.

Kallas won the spring 2019 election, but government talks were intercepted in front of his nose, and the Reform Party faced opposition. Now he has the opportunity to reorganize the Estonian political landscape. Cooperation between the Reform Party and Ekre is out of the question, but otherwise Kallas says he is open to alternatives.

It may be that in the end the government will continue with the same combination as before. It is noteworthy that, despite harsh criticism from the opposition as well as the social elite, support for coalition parties in opinion polls has remained roughly at the same level as two years ago.

On the other hand, Ratas and the Center Party could be offered the opportunity to get rid of the constantly troubled Ecru if the Center formed a governing coalition with the Reform Party – although in that case the Center would remain smaller than the ruling parties.

Starting point is by no means ideal for the next government. The country is being plagued by both the coronavirus crisis and the resulting economic crisis.

So a stormy go is promised, whoever the captain was. Of course, it would be easier if the waves were not caused by the new prime minister’s own party and coalition partners.