Comment Republicans’ courage melted in a couple of weeks, and now they have to kiss Don Trump’s ring again

For a moment, it seemed that the Republicans were pitting against Trump, but the courage betrayed him in a couple of weeks. Republicans have chosen hostage in connection with Trump, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Mykkänen.

Pair weeks ago, the impression was that the US Republican Party had the courage to oust the party from the former president; Donald Trumpin tearing and dangerous politics. It even looked like about a third of the party’s senators might dare to convict Trump in a civil trial that begins Feb. 9.

For a moment, there was such a staggering and peculiar prospect that Republicans might cooperate with the new Democratic president. Joe Biden with. That they would have a collective sense of how difficult times Americans are living with the corona epidemic and their economic worries.

However, on Thursday of this week, it was clear that no such courage was found anyway. The party has decided to choose hostage-taking in connection with the former president. The party is commanded by Don Trump, who settled in his Florida mansion for at least two years like a mafia, whose ring Republicans must take turns kissing.

Let’s tell first, how the misconception arose.

As an Epiphany, Trump aroused his supporters to the brink of rage and they marched to the House of Congress to demand that Congress undo Biden’s clear election victory. The protest turned into a violent riot, the congress house was captured, five people died.

Even before the conquest of Congress, it seemed that the Republican elite was rejecting Trump’s lie about the stolen election. Vice president Mike Pence and the Republican leader of the Senate Mitch McConnell no longer refused to pretend that Trump had won the election.

When the soiled House of Congress was emptied of the occupiers, Biden’s election victory confirmation meeting continued. Many Republicans spoke strongly against Trump supporters, even those who loyally supported Trump Lindsey Graham. “Now is enough,” he said of supporting the allegations of electoral fraud.

Protesters forcibly infiltrated US Congress premises on Epiphany on January 6th.­

Even then, the first signs were obtained of how Republicans would not be detached from Trump after all.

Although congressmen and senators were themselves victims of the attack, a total of 147, or 56 percent, voted against confirming the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

They wanted to overturn the will of the people to please Don Trump and his delusional conspiracy fantasy.

Democrats after the conquest of Congress, set in motion the process by which Trump was sued for the second time. The subject of the prosecution is “incitement to rebellion”.

Even at the beginning of this process, a momentary illusion arose that perhaps Trump could still be seen as a problem in his own party. Ten of the House Republicans (out of a total of 211) supported the charge against Trump.

The courage of this group may have been influenced by the fact that the third most influential Republican in the House of Representatives, the former Vice President Dick Cheneyn daughter Liz Cheney, issued a loud statement during the vote, accusing Trump of being the main culprit in the conquest of the House of Congress.

“None of this would have happened without the president. The President could have stopped the violence immediately and vigorously by intervening. That’s not what he did, ”Cheney noted.

On January 12, The New York Times published an article saying Senate McConnell is considering sentencing Trump. It caused a commotion that he could persuade sixteen members of his party to join in and so Trump could be convicted. If that were the case, a separate vote could decide that Trump would never be able to run for public office again.

Until production season 2 started, Return of the Don.

After Biden had been sworn in and it was time to “unite America,” the Senate immediately plunged into an internal battle over the rules of legislative work. McConnell tried to extort the promise from Democrats that they would not get rid of the so-called super-majority rule that laws need the support of 60 senators behind them.

McConnell has thrown a towel in the ring so far, but this was already a hint that Republicans are not interested in supporting Biden’s projects, for example, in the area of ​​the corona subsidy package, immigrant reform, or health care reform. (And not the majority position that have achieved democrats not worth pyhäkoululaisiksi to declare what will be willing to cooperate with the other party.)

Republican Senate Group Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat colleague Chuck Schumer in the Congress Hall on January 6th.­

Then on Tuesday this week shook. Senate Republicans tried to dismiss Trump’s official crime case in the vote they demanded because they felt it was unconstitutional. What’s the point of ousting a president who is no longer president, they asked. Behind the constitution, there was a hiding place where there was no need to take a stand on what Trump did.

The Republican attempt collapsed by a vote of 55-45, but the result revealed that only five Republicans dared to flag Trump in favor of being condemned. McConnell had already slipped from Trump’s defiant front, exactly a week after he said “the president provoked” people who attacked Congress.

Trump’s mansion in Mar-a-Lago probably danced at tables. It is now clear that even if a civil trial is held, Trump will not be convicted. This leaves the door open for Trump to run for president in 2024.

The use of Republicans is also explained by the fact that, according to a recent survey, only ten percent of Republicans support an official crime case against Trump. In addition, many politicians who threatened Trump have received death threats, which are also rained down on their close relatives.

Things are human as well as political.

Thursday A humble man, the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, arrived at the gates of the Mar-a-Lago mansion Kevin McCarthy. The same man who went in mid-January to say that “the president has a responsibility” in conquering the House of Congress.

It is not known if he apologized to Trump for his words, but he asked Trump to help Congressional Republicans win the 2022 by-election. McCarthy’s goal is to be the Speaker of the House of Commons, but of course he framed it so that he is on the cause of his party and, above all, the people.

“Today, the president pledged to help get Republicans elected to the House of Representatives and Senate in 2022. The majority of Republicans will listen to their compatriots and solve the challenges our nation faces,” McCarthy said after the meeting.

There is clearly no desire to solve those challenges with Biden.

A picture of the meeting was released with Trump smiling at the winner’s smile. McCarthy’s look is harder to read, but it lacks ambition.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz spoke against Donald Trump’s betrayed Republican Liz Cheney in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Thursday.­

At the same time elsewhere, in Cheyenne, Wyoming: a Florida Republican enthusiastically supporting Trump Matt Gaetz campaigned against Lump Cheney, a bloody cheater from Trump, Wyoming.

“We have an ongoing battle for the soul of the Republican Party, and my intention is to win it. You can help me by breaking the corrupt system, ”Gaetz said Thursday.

His goal is to cram Cheney out of Congress in the 2022 election, as Cheney has broken against Trump.

And at the same time elsewhere, in Washington: Democrats were outraged at digesting information that Republicans had chosen their Georgian party colleague Marjorie Taylor Greenen as a member of the Education Committee of the House of Representatives.

Greene believes in the Qanon conspiracy theory that the world is run by a conspiracy of Satan-worshiping Democrats who engage in pedophilia and drink goblet children’s blood and which only Trump can stop.

Georgian congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, believes in the Qanon conspiracy and the donation of the presidency from Donald Trump in last November’s election.­

Greene has called the shocking school shootings in the United States plays played by Democrats in an attempt to deprive Americans of their weapons. He became public with a video in which he follows and teases a school activist who survived a school shootout with his speeches.

In another video, Greene had stated that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, a Democrat Nancy Pelosi should be sentenced to death for treason. He had liked a comment on Facebook that suggested a faster way to get rid of Pelos: “Bullet to the head.”

Greenen speeches are considered extremist in the so-called traditional media. But what does Don Trump think of him?

“Congratulations to Republican Future Star Marjorie Taylor Greene. Marjorie is strong in every way, and she never gives up – a real WINNER! ” Trump tweeted last August after Greene had won his party’s primary.

Trump knew what he was talking about. In November, Greene defeated his Democratic opponent with a crushing percentage of 74.6 to 25.3 and reached Congress.

Trump was later removed from Twitter because he was seen as a threat to the security of his homeland. However, Greene and other Republicans see to it that his voice disappearing when America are once again great.