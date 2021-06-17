ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

The excesses of violence in the Berlin squatter scene on Rigaer Strasse show that the rule of law is threatened by both extremes of the political spectrum. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Where it leads when the rule of law allows itself to be demonstrated by radical rioters for years is shown by the dismaying images from Berlin. Flying cobblestones, burning barricades and massive attacks on police officers with dozens of injured forces are not expressions of political resistance. But the most serious acts of violence that should be punished immediately. The police officers who were injured in body and soul can thank the red-red-green Senate. He has been putting up with the loss of the state’s monopoly on the use of force around the house on Rigaer Strasse 94, which is occupied by left-wing autonomists, for many years. Unfortunately, this passivity and the sometimes open, sometimes clandestine sympathy of some Berlin city politicians, especially the Left Party and the Greens, did not at all appease the squatters, but only strengthened their belief that they could continue to challenge the state with impunity.

The same uncompromising attitude that the Left Party, the Greens and the SPD quite rightly demand in the fight against increasing right-wing extremism and its traces of blood must also be countered by the ruling parties in Berlin against the violence of the left-wing autonomists, instead of pretending that their activities are part of a somewhat legitimate struggle against real estate speculation and housing shortages, so to speak the continuation of the fight for the rent cap by other means. When the citizens of Berlin have to imagine, under Berlin conditions, that police officers are injured, children are evacuated from their schools and neighbors are being terrorized, the last red line has also been crossed.