Comment Rainmaker from Stad immediately brought gold rain over Kuopio – “I am lucky”, said KuPS head coach Simo Valakari

Ari Lahti made the right decision when he washed Simo Valakari from Stadio to Kuopio. Valakari knew what was expected of him. According to Lahti, the people of Kuopio wanted to see Savo’s football playing again. It has been received, writes Ari Virtanen, HS’s sports journalist.

It happened appropriately, when KuPS celebrated the third men’s victory in the Finnish Cup on Saturday, that at the same time water began to enter the harbor from the sky as the sun glistened in the golden grove shot on the field. It was a suitable background for the Kuopio rainmaker, the head coach Simo Valakarin for a festive atmosphere.

For the past seven years, Simo Valakari has been a Rainmaker, a guarantor of success in Finnish football. In 2014, he promoted SJK to the Veikkausliiga and washed away silver, gold and the victory in the Finnish Cup in the following seasons. In Norway, he held the top in the Tromsø Pride League. After returning to Finland, he immediately succeeded as the head coach of Kuopio, when KuPS defeated HJK in the penalty shootout in the cup final.

“I am lucky. I have good players and we work a lot together well. I have gotten to good places, ”Simo Valakari said with a smile on his face.

“Now the trophy is ours, the names are in history.”

Kuopio The main owner of the Football Association, the chairman of the Football Association Ari Lahti made the right decision when he washed a Stadian to Kuopio. Valakari knew what was expected of him. According to Lahti, after a straightforward Norwegian football, the people of Kuopio wanted to see Savo’s football playing again. It has been received.

“Apparently the Savoans love Simoak, but especially that game. It’s a return to the old KuPS. ”

Qualities of a successful coach include good social abilities. Valakari has charmed Kuopio, and it is a good start to success.