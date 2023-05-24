Comment | Racist insults caused many to self-examine, and that is exceptional in Estonia

Racist insults on the junior basketball court in Tallinn caused Estonians to self-examine, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Kaja Kunnas.

Munkkiniemi Kisapojat spectacularly interrupted the international tournament in the U-12 series in Tallinn over the weekend. The reason was the racist insults of the Estonian Kohila team, which the Finns felt were not taken seriously enough in Estonia. The incident was a scandal on both shores of the Gulf of Finland.

In the opinion of the coach of the Estonian team, an apology and a one-match suspension for those guilty of insults would have been enough. He also defended his own, because according to him the Finns had first called the Estonian boy fat.

Both the Finnish and Estonian teams were crying.

All major Estonian channels and at least in Finland reported on the case Helsingin sanomat newspaper and Evening News.

Estonia has been a country of immigration since 2015. Tallinn has become internationalized quickly. As part of the development, scandals about racist incidents regularly break into the public domain.

Exceptional however, the thing about naming the children on the basketball court was that it did not only result in belittling – that was also visible – but also national self-criticism.

“It’s not just about one boy’s mistake, one sports club’s mistake, one tournament and one sport’s unfortunate incident. I think that our society does not yet see the depth of racism”, the main organizer of the tournament Tarmo Oras said on the evening’s main news broadcast on sports news on Sunday.

For the Estonian basketball teams, Oras promised to start a program to prevent racism from next year.

In the past, similar statements have been heard mostly from representatives of non-governmental organizations focused on human rights.

Junior basketball players living in Estonia also have experience with racist insults, American coach Howard Frier said the news portal for Delphi in connection with the Finnish racism scandal.

Larger studies on racism in Estonia are mainly from the last decade, when immigration was low. According to a study published by the University of Tartu in 2016, 30 percent of the population said they would allow people from poor, non-European countries to live in the country.

Estonia did not participate in the one published in 2018 for comparisonaccording to which Finland was the most racist country in the EU.

Racism debate In Estonia, it’s often a question of whether you can say the word “Negro”. I myself have discussed the matter with an open-minded person who has traveled the world. He objected to memorizing other meanings to established words in the Estonian language.

“We still sing with our own words”, was one of the arguments.

At the end of last year, the Tallinn Court of Appeal stated in its judgment that the word is offensive.

Language guardians have also had to correct their view. As recently as five years ago, the Estonian Language Office stated that the word “Neeger” is neutral in the Estonian language. The latest from the language office online update according to “the word has acquired an offensive meaning in today’s language”.

It may be that the change would not have happened without periodic public scandals.