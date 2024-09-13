Comment | Quietly, a foundation has grown in the Nordic countries, which is now the richest in the world

Comment|In Denmark, companies often have an ownership model that prevents them from slipping into foreign hands. The benefits for society can be really significant, as the example of the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk shows.

Expiring in May the former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates visited in Copenhagen. He was meeting representatives of the world’s richest foundation to discuss cooperation opportunities.

It is the case that Bill and Melinda Gates the foundation is no longer the richest in the world. The first place is currently held by a foundation bearing the name of Novo Nordisk, which manufactures obesity drugs.

Its assets are more than 100 billion euros.

In fact, the foundation in question owns Novo Nordisk, as HS reported on Saturday in an extensive article about the pharmaceutical company. The reasons for the ownership structure can be found in history, and it is a very interesting story.

Novo Nordisk is particularly known for its drugs developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Pictured is Wegovy.

Novo However, Nordisk is by no means the only large Danish company owned by a foundation. Denmark has a long tradition of so-called company foundations.

For example, the owner of logistics company Maersk and specialist company Ramboll is a foundation.

The reason for preferring the foundation model can be found in the wealth tax, which was valid in Denmark until 1997. Wealthy people had to pay a fixed tax every year. It was calculated as a certain percentage of assets that exceeded the minimum defined by law.

However, the owners of the companies were able to evade the tax with the help of a loophole: they established foundations. According to the law at the time, foundations could be given company shares as gifts, on which the foundation did not have to pay tax.

Foundations were then given tasks such as distributing dividends to the donor’s family members.

If it was a family business, the system also made it possible to avoid inheritance tax.

However, Danish foundations also do genuinely public benefit work. For example, the beer manufacturer Carlsberg’s foundation significantly supports art and museums.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation, on the other hand, has traditionally distinguished itself especially as a supporter of scientific research. With its increased wealth, it also gives more and more support to global humanitarian work and, for example, to the green transition.

Profits from business operations are therefore significantly channeled to the foundation’s use, and the foundation, in turn, distributes money forward for the benefit of society.

Finnish researchers should keep an eye on the grants awarded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation: in 2022, they was shared worth more than one billion euros.

Amino acids used to make medicines in bottles at the Novo Nordisk research center in Denmark.

Foundation being the owner of a large company is not at all a funnier idea.

It is easy to imagine that without it, Novo Nordisk might already have slipped into foreign ownership.

This has not happened, and today the whole of Denmark is enjoying the foundation’s success.

Recently, it has given hundreds of millions of euros to, for example, children and young people to mental health services, to the new artificial intelligence center and for the development of plant-based food products.

The foundation’s charter by its mission is to provide a stable basis for the operations of Novo Nordisk and its sister company Novonesis (formerly Novozymes) and to support scientific research and humanitarian work.

According to the charter, the foundation is not allowed to trade Novo Nordisk and Novonesis A shares. Only B shares move on the stock exchange. The foundation must also own at least 25.5 percent of all shares.

In this way, the foundation keeps control of the companies firmly in its own hands.

A shares have ten times more voting power than B shares. That is, although the foundation owns only about 28 percent of the A and B shares, it holds more than 77 percent of the voting power.

The foundation also has, for example, its own board and its own CEO.

Model reasonableness was described to me by an emeritus professor at the University of Copenhagen Sven Frokjaerwho once also worked at Novo Nordisk for 20 years.

According to Frokjaer, the model is functional, as it enables the company to be listed on the stock exchange without the owners losing control.

When the owner is a foundation, it looks at things from a very long-term perspective and the charter guides operations. This creates good conditions for not immediately selling the company abroad.

A point of comparison can be found in Nokia, whose shares were held by Finns in the early 2000s now less than 10 percent.

The foundation does not pay taxes on the money it distributes for the benefit of society, but Novo Nordisk and Novonesis do pay taxes on their business activities.

And it’s not about small amounts: corporate tax in Denmark is 22 percent, which is higher than in Finland, where the tax is 20 percent.

In its best years, Nokia paid to Finland corporate tax about one billion euros per year. In 2023 alone, Novo Nordisk paid almost three billion euros in corporate tax in Denmark.

Mads Bryde Andersen, professor of private law at the University of Copenhagen, has also been interviewed for the story.