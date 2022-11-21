The soccer World Cup, which is turning into a complete PR disaster for Qatar, bluntly proves that in the end only one form of sport can move the continental plates on this planet, writes Pekka Holopainen.

Athletics On October 6, 2019, the World Championships in Doha, the capital of Qatar, had reached their final day, when the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, the mailer legend Sebastian Coe is ringing audience in their hotel Sheraton office suite.

Let’s just say it was a bit different than the basic room at Cumulus.

The competition experience, with all its glory, had not flattered the traditional sport. A strange time of the year, even then, the non-existent culture and interest in the sport and the migrant workers forced into the half-empty groves framed the race hub.

When these facts were served to Coe, the response was defiant. The chairman praised the undeniably excellent level of results of the World Cup that is ending and assured that Doha would still have qualified as the World Cup host, even if the information obtained from the Games was in the hands of the selectors.

Of course, there was something else: In 2014, Qatar offered the association, which was in financial difficulties, 60 million euros in sponsorship and organizational support.

General athletes did not tread 2019 on virgin desert soil in any way.

In a country the size of Uusimaa, they had already organized their own World Championships in the core sports of the Summer Olympics, such as gymnastics, handball, swimming, cycling and weightlifting. Last year, Qatar qualified for the F1 circus for the first time.

Almost all of the mentioned are big and significant sports in themselves. But does anyone remember that there was a – considerable – discussion from a moral-ethical point of view around the value events of these sports in Qatar?

Around athletics, it was tweaked a bit, but in the big picture, Latinki remained a cobbler. At the time of the 2015 World Handball Championships, the refereeing scandals received by Qatar and the team that was assembled almost entirely from abroad through a tough citizenship contest were the main talking points.

The World Athletics Championships 2019 at Khalifa Stadium in the background did not make the world talk about the living conditions of these men. Now there is another sound in the clock.

On the other hand, the soccer World Cup that Qatar received in 2010 was already confirmed as a complete and irreparable, humiliating PR disaster for the host country even before the opening kick on Sunday evening.

This proves that even though the world can accommodate many big sports, in the end only one of them can move continental plates on a global scale. Played by men.

Sebastian Coe so 2019 was sure that the International Association of Athletics Federations chose its World Cup host correctly.

On the other hand, even the leaders who are most alienated from the reality of the international football association Fifa understand already now, just after the opening ceremony, that a terrible shot was fired and, at worst, the world’s most valuable sports brand, the men’s soccer World Cup, was risked.

If any of the decision-makers of that organization even envisioned that the 100th anniversary tournament of the World Cup in 2030 would be awarded to Qatar’s neighbor Saudi Arabia, the scenario was eventually killed by a furious debate about the human price of these World Cup. Another option for eternal rest at the bottom of the coffin is the entire World Cup institution.

Germany’s Armel Bella Kotchap played in Qatar on a PR day against a girls’ team.

Anticlimactic as if it was perfected on Sunday, when South America’s middle-class Ecuador revealed Qatar’s team as essentially a pub gang in comparison to the World Cup level.

Many people wished the same thing: quickly throw these games away so that we can have a fresh start.

Under the self-imposed beating of the emirate, there has been such a gratifying and even surprising fact that none of the most followed sporting events in the world has been headed by authoritarian dictatorships for at least a decade, of which the Persian Gulf states are a prime example.

The European Football Championship in Germany in 2024 and the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026 will restore joy and credibility to national team football. After that, the 2028 European Championships will most likely be hosted by Great Britain and Ireland.

The choices of the international Olympic movement also stand the light of day, as the summer games have been awarded to France, the United States and Australia until 2032, and the winter games to Italy in 2026. The most likely host country for 2030 is Japan or the United States.

