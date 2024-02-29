Comment | Putin was not at his best

Russian president Vladimir Putin gave his annual line speech to the Russian elite in Moscow on Thursday. Television channels, screens and cinemas had an audience of an estimated 20 million voters.

The Russian presidential election will be held in just over two weeks. Putin's speech was a pure election speech, in which he said that he would distribute hundreds of billions of rubles during his next presidential term to all good causes.

There is no ambiguity about the winner of the election. However, Putin wants the elections to be a national celebration, where voting activity will rise to a high level. This is why there are three voting days, 15.–17. March.

Exceptionally, Putin delivered the foreign policy part of his speech at the very beginning. It didn't really contain anything.

In the twenty-minute segment, Putin barked at the Western powers with familiar turns of phrase and on the side praised the missiles, which he praised for the first time already six years ago.

Russian about the supported separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova, Putin said nothing, even though this was expected or feared. The leadership of Moscow-controlled Transnistria asked for “protection” on Wednesday from Russia.

In addition to Crimea, the regions of Ukraine that he previously declared to be part of Russia, i.e. Donbas and “Novorossiya”, appeared in side sentences of the speech, as if they were equal to all other regions of Russia.

The speech lasted a record two hours and seven minutes. Gusts of coughing interrupted the speech of the 71-year-old president, which contained a litany of numbers, and his thoughts strayed a couple of times. The audience had difficulty concentrating, as Putin was definitely not at his best.

At the end, the thanks given to those who participated in the “special operation”, i.e. the brutal war of aggression in Ukraine, saved at least part of the atmosphere of the occasion.