Comment Putin thinks the United States will expand NATO to Finland, Finland will decide on possible accession – at least one of them is wrong

The president’s phone lines are singing that the world is changing again.

President Sauli Niinistö discussed the phone with the President of the United States on Monday Joe Biden with. Office of the President According to him, the topic of discussion was, among other things, the tense situation on the Ukrainian border. In addition, Niinistö praised Biden for keeping NATO’s door open for Finland as well. Biden, on the other hand, praised Niinistö for choosing the right fighter in Finland.

Read more: President Niinistö spoke with President Biden about the situation in Ukraine

On Tuesday, it was Niinistö’s call to the President of Russia To Vladimir Putin. Kremlin Putin reiterated in a call two weeks ago a demand for “guarantees under international law” promising the United States and NATO to stop both the expansion of the military alliance to the east and the deployment of “threatening weapons systems” in Russia’s neighboring countries.

Read more: Putin reminded Niinistö to demand end to NATO’s eastward expansion and arms restrictions on its neighbors

Office of the President of the Republic bulletin According to Niinistö, Putin stated that “Finland has a stable foreign and security policy line as evidenced by the reports”.

The reference to “reports” refers to Finland’s NATO option and is a response to Putin’s demand two weeks ago that NATO must commit itself to stopping enlargement altogether. According to Niinistö’s position, Finland decides on its membership itself.

Presidents views differ on who is the actor. In Niinistö’s speech, it is Finland that will or will not join NATO. In Putin’s speech, the actor is the United States, which is expanding its military alliance, and Finland’s opinion, for example, is not particularly decisive. This difference of opinion is of a fundamental quality and will not disappear with the change of presidents.

But is Niinistö right, will Finland decide its own affairs? Hard to say, but at least Putin is wrong. If there is any credibility in the statements made by US representatives over the years, Finland would have been a member of NATO long ago if the matter had been decided in Washington.

Read more: President Biden promised additional resources to eastern NATO countries

On the other hand, Finland has made security policy decisions from time to time, regardless of Moscow’s opinions. The first thing that comes to mind is the president Mauno Koiviston dictated by the Finnish Government on 21 September 1990. In it, Finland withdrew from the military clauses of the Paris Peace Treaty, with the exception of the nuclear ban.

The 1947 treaty placed considerable restrictions on what weapons Finland was allowed to acquire. The fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 made the Finnish leadership act quickly.

History researcher Juha-Matti Ritvasen from a recent book Crumbling cornerstone it turns out that Britain and the Soviet Union, which represented the Allies in the peace deal, were told of their unilateral resignation four days before the government’s announcement, leaving London and Moscow with the most subdued resentment. Not even the exchange of notes, let alone the termination negotiations required by the agreement, was started.

However, that is not the case now. In her book, Ritvanen says Koivisto’s Chief of Staff Jaakko Kalelan referring to the archived memorandum, that Kalela had already received 4.9. 1990 Koivisto assumes contact with the KGB boss of the Soviet Embassy in Helsinki Feliks Karaseviin. This was given to tell the President of the Council about Koivisto’s intentions Mikhail Gorbachev.

Koivisto imagined the matter would come up five days later when Gorbachev met with the President of the United States George Bushin In Helsinki. However, in the discussion, Gorbachev focused mainly on the state of the Soviet economy and did not mention the entire Paris Peace Agreement. Koivisto saw the silence as a sign of concession.

In Koivisto and Niinistö has a somewhat similar style of speaking successively with the President of the United States and the Chief of Moscow. And while the “party line” communications link to Moscow handled by the KGB through foreign intelligence is history, keeping Moscow up to date is certainly still important. Not to give the impression that fighter jets and missiles are being bought secretly here.

Post-wisdom colors the memories of contemporaries about the time of Koivisto, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the changing world order. In fact, there was fog in the middle of the events without a navigator. Koivistok also feared and funded the rejection of the articles of the peace agreement by a month before the decision.

The President of Finland is therefore a barometer of world politics, and the President’s telephone lines are in heavy use again. What time of change is we entering now?