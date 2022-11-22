Comment | Putin seems to solve the failure by raising the goal higher

It can be concluded from the Kremlin’s comments that they want to present the change of government in Ukraine as a far too insignificant goal for Russia.

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin press manager Dmitry Peskov made world headlines on Monday with one word, which was “no”.

News channel CNN’s the journalist Tivasi Peskov claims the position of vice-chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council Konstantin Kosatchevin to views. Kosachev said in an article that appeared that morning Argumenty i fakty in an interview with the magazine that “in my opinion, the real normalization of relations is possible only after the change of power in Ukraine”.

Kosachev is a career diplomat and long-time adviser to the Russian government, who has worked in the Scandinavian department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and whose first position was the Russian Embassy in Stockholm.

Peskov framed the topic in the style of a professional interviewer: “Russia is trying to achieve the goals it has set for the special operation, and these goals can be achieved in different ways.”

The follow-up question was whether the change of power in Ukraine is “the goal of the special operation”.

“No,” Peskov replied.

Peskov speaks through Putin’s mouth. So has the Russian president changed his position since last spring, when changing the administration of Ukraine was his declared goal? So sour, said the fox about the rowan berries.

If the position has changed, at least not in a more conciliatory direction. This is what Putin’s speech on September 30th says, when he announced the annexation of four Ukrainian provinces “forever” to Russia.

“The dictatorship of the Western elites is directed against all societies, including the West’s own citizens,” Putin declared the news agency A cup by. “It’s a challenge for everyone. This complete denial of man, suppression of faith and traditional values ​​and suppression of freedom, which attains religious characteristics and turns into open Satanism.”

“In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus Christ condemns false prophets and says that by their fruits you will know them,” Putin continued. “These poisonous fruits are obviously people, not only in our country but in all countries, including many people in the West.”

Putin does not want to be the mouse in the folk tale, who, after failing to sew a coat for the cat, reduces his goals down to a purse and a bow and still fails to de-escalate the conflict. Putin acts on the contrary: when the Ukrainian regime does not fall and the “liberation” of the Ukrainian provinces also falters, he declares that he is leading a war against the entire Western world and its rotten values.

Online magazine Medusa published an article on Sunday, according to which the Russian presidential administration has started to prepare for the 2024 presidential elections according to the usual schedule. Meduza’s information is based on two anonymous sources close to the administration.

Manipulation of elections and falsification of results will go on as usual as long as the people remain passive. But what if I don’t stay?

Despite the seemingly limitless possibilities of falsifying the elections, Putin wants to emerge as the winner in the elections, according to the Meduza article. However, the fighting situation in Ukraine does not look good.

There are therefore two options left: either declare martial law and cancel the elections, or get something that looks like a victory to present to the people. Such a “victory” could be bringing the United States and its allies to the negotiating table, where Putin could appear as the author of world history.

And even if no one negotiates anything, Putin can at least present himself as a seeker of a new world order, if the fighting situation remains even more or less unchanged.

Russian presidential elections are usually held on the second Sunday of March. At the moment, it doesn’t look like Russia would be able to turn the situation around very quickly, either in battles or at possible negotiating tables.

A year and almost four months seems to be a short time in this war.