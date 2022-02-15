The Russian president reacted rather recently to the Duma’s initiative to recognize the separatists at a press conference in the Kremlin on Tuesday and emphasized progress on the path marked by the Minsk agreement, writes HS foreign journalist Pekka Hakala.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is not enthusiastic about the initiative that Russia should recognize the independence of the “people’s republics” of eastern Ukraine. The “Republics”, or in Russian, the DNR and LNR, are the creations of Russia and its allies, which took power in part of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk in the spring of 2014.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, approved it at first reading on Tuesday bill recognizing the separatist territories as independent states and sent a draft law to Putin for consideration.

Putin answered a question on the initiative at a press conference, which he held the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin after nearly four hours of talks with heads of state in the Kremlin.

“The Duma, like the parliaments of all countries, is very interested in public opinion,” Putin said. And the sympathy of the Russians, according to Putin, is on the side of the people of the Donbass region.

However, according to Putin, he discussed with Scholz the Minsk agreement and its possible reform. According to Putin, this negotiating route is a better option than recognizing separatist regimes.

So the so-called Minsk II protocol was born between Ukraine and the separatists in February 2015 and the treaty was handled by Russia, Germany and France. The agreement intervened in Ukraine’s constitution and called for autonomous status for the insurgency.

On behalf of Ukraine, the agreement was signed by the ex-president Leonid Kuchma. However, he did not have enough content to put the name on the same paper as the leaders of the LNR and DNR. Alexander Zachartenko and Igor Plotnitskin with but the ex-president scratched his signature on a paper other than these “leaders”.

Donetsk electrician Zaharchenko was killed in a bomb attack in a cafe in Donetsk in August 2018.

In the 1990s, Plotnitsky, Evp Major of the Soviet Army, established a gas station in Luhansk and later became the city’s business ombudsman. He was ousted by the LNR in 2017, after which he was reportedly imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of conspiracy with Ukraine.

Ukraine condemned sentenced to life imprisonment last year for the shooting of a Ukrainian military cargo plane. Plotnitski is on both the US and EU sanctions lists.

Russian on behalf of the Minsk paper put his name on the Ukrainian ambassador Mikhail ZurabovOn behalf of the OSCE, a Swiss diplomat Heidi Tagliavini. This group therefore intended to amend the Constitution of Ukraine.

Fortunately, the details of the implementation remained so unclear that the implementation of the unfortunate agreement did not and would not have happened even if it had been approved by the Ukrainian Parliament. Why it has not been accepted, it has so far been wondered mainly by Vladimir Putin, who thinks the agreement is absolutely brilliant.

The issue of the ceasefire was pushed by Minsk II, but with the proviso that the war continued more fiercely than ever five days after the treaty entered into force. Russia slaughtered Ukrainian soldiers in the so-called Debaltsev mot and rectified the “contact line” so that transporting stolen coal to the east was easy and cheap.

Eventually Minsk II postponed the war in eastern Ukraine to a phase of war of arms that has lasted for seven years. The miserable agreement, but Kuchma alone, is not to blame. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko was in Minsk and nodding to Putin, Angela Merkelin and Francois Hollanden with. He nodded miserably, as the forces of the Russian standing army had turned his fortunes of war into misery the previous summer.

However, repeating its name does not improve Minsk II. If this path is to be followed, Minsk III will have to be made, but given the current administration in Minsk, the whole name should obviously be changed. How about Helsinki I?

