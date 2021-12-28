The mood under the US-Russia talks in January does not bode well.

Russia and the United States will hold talks in Geneva in January on nuclear weapons, Ukraine and the security situation in Europe. The U.S. presidential administration and the Russian State Department confirmed information about the talks on Monday.

The White House says the talks are primarily about nuclear arms control and stresses that Ukraine will not be decided without Ukraine. The Russians, on the other hand, have considered the president the main focus of the talks Vladimir Putin a call for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion and new arms restrictions on Russia’s border areas.

The parties have therefore agreed to negotiate, as long as they do not have to negotiate on the same issues.

Preliminary information according to representatives of Russia and the United States will negotiate between the two on January 10. Two days later, representatives of Russia and NATO will resume, and on 13 January, it will be time for EU-Russia consultations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented Monday on talks with Putin’s credit reporter Vladimir Solovyovin in an interview On the Rossija canal. Lavrov said the talks are being held “inter-ministerial” and the Russian delegation will also include representatives of the armed forces.

“ Lavrov is the right man to show the people how Putin is making Russia great again.

According to Lavrov, Russia’s counterpart in the negotiations is the United States and no one else. NATO has been on the verge of disappearance since the break-up of the Warsaw Pact, he said. He mentioned the EU only marginally.

In a presentation to the Russian TV audience, Lavrov said he hoped the West would not confuse and chatter as usual, but would stay in the matter, that is, halting NATO expansion.

Lavrov is a 71-year-old career diplomat who has held the demanding position of Russian foreign minister successfully for almost 18 years. Over the years, the convincing performer has hardly become obsolete at all. So he is just the right man to show the people how Putin is making Russia great again.

The Russian TV audience usually likes to agree with the president, especially on foreign policy and war.

A model example is Russia’s involvement in the war in Syria. In September 2015, as many as 69 percent of Russians opposed providing direct military support to the Syrian government. In October, after the Russian armed forces launched an operation in Syria, only 28 per cent thought it was a bad idea.

Today in the fall, however, it seems to have turned out differently. In September, Russia began concentrating forces on Ukraine, and at the same time, propaganda against Ukraine and its Western partners has once again intensified.

Independent Levada Center At the same time, public attitudes towards the United States have become more positive, according to an opinion poll published in mid-December. In a November poll, 45 percent of respondents said they were positive about the U.S. and 42 percent were negative.

There were more positive views than negative ones for the first time in more than two years in a survey conducted since the 1990s. The peak years of American affirmation are 20 years behind.

The most negative responses were received in 2014 immediately after the occupation of Crimea and the Ukrainian revolution. Attitudes towards the European Union have followed quite the same path.

“ If Putin intends to use foreign policy to appease the people, he has failed.

“People are tired of confrontation, and they don’t see any point in it,” comments Director of the Levada Center Lev Gudkov results.

“As the economic and health situation deteriorates in a pandemic, all of these foreign policy games seem like an adventure and blackmail that irritates people and arouses widespread opposition in them. Instead of domestic problems, the focus is on military and geopolitical games. ”

If Putin intends to use foreign policy to appease the people, he has failed.

However, it may be that Putin’s primary purpose is to guarantee Russia a vanguard, or at least to keep Ukraine a no-man’s-land. Here, too, one could expect a little more even mental support from the home troops.

No one can expect anything from the Geneva talks this time around.