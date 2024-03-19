Comment | Putin has supporters in Estonia

The vote in Russia's show election reflects the differences between Russians in Finland and Estonia. In 1991, a part of Estonia's Russian population suddenly found themselves living abroad, writes Kaja Kunnas, Estonian correspondent of HS.

The Russians according to polls, the president voted Vladimir Putin eagerly in Estonia.

According to Russia's Central Election Commission, 75 percent of those who participated in Sunday's vote voted for Putin in Estonia.

The number is high compared to Finland, because according to the same central election board, 32 percent would have voted for Putin in Finland on Sunday. The destruction of ballots was also more common in Finland than in Estonia, it was reported on Monday.

The differences between the Russians who voted in Tallinn and Helsinki were also visible in how many agreed to answer the questionnaires of the Golosui za rubežom (Vote Abroad) NGO. In Tallinn, 64 percent of those who came to vote refused to answer the surveys, while in Helsinki the figure was 23 percent.

The differences reflect the different historical backgrounds of the countries' Russian populations.

All Those who came to Finland have consciously moved abroad. Estonia, on the other hand, is home to a large number of Russians who suddenly found themselves living abroad when Estonia became independent and the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

People were directed to Estonia as part of Moscow's economic, nationality and defense policy. Many once moved from one region of the Soviet Union to another.

When Estonia became independent, the status of the Russians changed from a majority nation in a great power to a minority in a small state, which began to restore their lost rights and demand Estonian language skills from everyone. Not everyone adapted to it.

The number of Russians in Finland is small compared to Estonia. There were Russian citizens Statistics Finland according to Finland in 2022, a good 33,000. There are no mainly Russian-speaking cities in Finland, nor a separate Russian-speaking school.

On the other hand, 81,000 Russian citizens live in Estonia, but 307,000 declare themselves Russian in the census, which is a good fifth of the entire country's population. For them, Estonia has extensive Russian-language media. The main newspapers have separate Russian-language editions, and the public broadcasting company has a Russian-language television channel and a popular radio channel.

The group can accommodate all kinds of opinions. They are monitored regularly.

The freshest wide Adaptation study was published in March. According to it, 38 percent of Russian citizens living in Estonia belong to a group that is likely to be pro-Putin, analyzes an expert Kaisa Esko market research institute Kantar Emori.

The group either actively or passively opposes the Estonian state, the EU and NATO. Active opponents were 30-60 years old, passively critical were older.

When the Estonian Russian-language press interviewed voters in front of the Russian embassy in Tallinn on Sunday, the age distribution was clear. Older people said they would vote for Putin, younger people against Putin. The majority of those waiting in line were older people.

The views of the Russian-speaking population in Estonia are still not divided on the basis of citizenship or even language skills.

“The main trend is that adaptation is progressing. At least the war in Ukraine has not reduced it,” says Esko.

In the 2018 presidential election, 94 percent of those who participated in the vote in Estonia voted for Putin.