Comment Professor Emeritus Eero Paloheimo is a controversial sparrer

There is nothing anti-democratic in President Niinistö’s summit initiative, but there is something in Professor Emeritus Eero Paloheimo’s rhetoric, writes Vesa Sirén, HS’s foreign journalist.

When president Sauli Niinistö Professor Emeritus Professor From Eero Paloheimoof course, it was worth the interview that was now published.

However, it is quite a long way for human responsibilities to be addressed at the summit in the same way as Paloheimo and Niinistö, and not, for example, in 1997. At that time, the former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt led a prestigious group that drafted a rather human-centered UNthe Universal Declaration of Human Duties”. It precededDeclaration of Valencia“On human rights and obligations drawn up with UNESCO.

Paloheimon and Niinistö’s thinking about human responsibilities as a broader umbrella concept, which includes, for example, combating climate change, preventing natural loss and upholding human rights, is interesting.

The thinking has its esteemed predecessors in world history and its familiar versions in popular culture. Spider-ManThe motto in the films is that “great power comes with great responsibility”.

Of course, there are also contradictions and even stirring doubts about Paloheimo’s extensive production, such as Kanava’s more recent statement that “democracy must be abandoned in big things”.

After all, that provokes, and the HS interview shows that the global “fist of the wise” that Paloheimo wanted would have “only prestige” and could be chosen democratically.

Niinistö there is nothing undemocratic about the initiative, but there is occasional rhetoric in Paloheimo. He is a controversial sparrer and no doubt also interested in it.

But not without problems.