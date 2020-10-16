Comment Prime Minister Marin had to leave in the middle of a meeting he would not have even wanted – Koronavirus made the summit a special one

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin left the summit in the middle due to possible exposure to Korona. Leaders may not be seen in Brussels for a while.

Brussels

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) called on EU leaders on Thursday to limit physical summits to issues where it is absolutely necessary.

Just less than a day later, Marin had to leave himself during the meeting due to possible Korona exposure. The Prime Minister had been a Member of Parliament at close range Tom Packaléniin, who reported his infection on Friday.

Due to the coronavirus, a special summit was undeniably held in Brussels. In addition to Marin, the meeting was suspended by the President of the Commission due to quarantine Ursula von der Leyen. For the same reason, the Polish Prime Minister did not arrive at all.

European Council to the President Charles Michelille it has been important to invite the leaders to a physical meeting after the spring had to rely on videos for many months. Video conferencing has not been able to address issues of trust or seek consensus on difficult compromises. The July recovery package would hardly have been born with a video connection.

We are now wondering whether it is worthwhile to bring EU leaders to the scene anymore. In Belgium, the disease situation in Brussels in particular has deteriorated rapidly. The capital is already going at a rate of more than 800 corona cases in relation to one hundred thousand people. Brussels has been the second worst corona capital in Europe.

This week’s summit revealed the dividing lines between EU countries. When Marin and Denmark Mette Frederiksen many other Member States and the President of the European Council, Michel, called for physical meetings. According to Michelin, for example, Thursday’s Brexit debate could not have taken place remotely. Marin, on the other hand, felt that this very meeting was an example of a remote possibility.

In addition EU leaders last met in Brussels just two weeks ago. The coronavirus also brought its own stamp to that meeting. The meeting was postponed with a very short notice during the week, as Michel at the European Council was quarantined. EU leaders had to rush their calendars in a hurry.

Each country is now considering what makes sense to take risks into account in the fight against the coronavirus and what is an exaggeration of emergency protection. Decisions are made in a situation where there is no good alternative.

Many workplaces are thinking about how to act. The benefit of physical gatherings is clear, but on the other hand there is a strong recommendation for teleworking.

Also this summit discussed the coordination of corona activities. The European Commission has called for common recommendations for Europe, for example, when traveling. Finland’s line has been tighter than the Commission’s recommendations. The aim is to strengthen coordination in vaccination, testing and tracing. EU leaders plan to discuss corona measures at each of their future meetings.

At EU meetings, masked leaders greet each other with shoulder greetings, and staff have been tested for coronavirus. There are safety gaps in the conversation, and hand ideas are everywhere. There is still a risk of exposure to managers.

Michel promised on Friday that future meetings will be considered on a case-by-case and theme-by-theme basis. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference that an informal summit scheduled for the German presidency in November will be held via video link. It may be that EU leaders will not be in Brussels for a while.