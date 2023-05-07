Comment | Prigozhin and Kadyrov have become Russia’s information chiefs, and there is no head and no tail in the speeches

The 438 days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine have made two remarkable figures the war’s information chiefs, writes HS foreign correspondent Pekka Hakala.

Russian The 438 days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have made two remarkable figures the war’s information chiefs: the head of the mercenary company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin61, and the head of Russia’s Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov46.

Prigozhin is vocal every day, usually in voice messages on the Telegram channel of his holding company Concord’s press service, where the chief shouts his statements into the microphone.

Kadyrov was an avid user of Instagram until the Meta company also closed the account opened by his assistants last year due to the sanctions imposed by the United States. Both of them have received their duties and powers from the President of Russia From Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin has been barking all spring, directly or indirectly, by the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and the commander of the armed forces Valery Gerasimov of bad war management and discrimination against Wagner. Last Wednesday, he announced that he would withdraw Wagner’s fighters from Bahmut unless more ammunition arrived.

Kadyrov rushed to support his friend and announced on Friday that his Chechen fighters could take over the Wagner fighters’ positions in Bahmut.

“I already personally wrote a letter on the subject to the general manager [Putinille] and I told about my readiness to take back the city and clean it from the satanists of NATO and Ukraine with the forces of the Aghmat unit,” Kadyrov said on a Russian channel of RTVI by.

“I am sure that we will liberate the city in the near future, regardless of all kinds of talk about a counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Unclear is where Kadyrov plans to take the Chechen troops to Bahmut. According to his own speeches, he founded four new battalions in his Ahmet brigade and there are 70,000 fighters in total. At the beginning of the war of aggression, Russian state television filmed Kadyrov inspecting the troops leaving for Ukraine, which were said to total 12,000 soldiers.

At the beginning of the attack, there really were Chechen fighters at least in Hostomel and Butša. It was Russia’s 141st motorized Sever regiment, led by Magomed Tushaev. The Ahmat regiment, named after Kadyrov’s father, is part of the Omon special forces of the Ministry of the Interior. Later, these fighters filmed their exploits in Mariupol, after which they began to be called the Tiktok forces.

A news site independent of the rulers Kavkaz uzel estimated at the beginning of April that these units would have a total of 1,200 fighters. According to Russian media, Chechen troops were in Marinka west of Donetsk in January. Despite its efforts, Russia has not progressed anywhere on this front block. If the troops were drawn to Bahmut, it could turn out badly: the Ukrainians would be in the Donetsk market.

Wagner Director Prigozhin unexpectedly announced on Sunday that the Russian General Staff has promised the Wagner forces as much ammunition as they need. According to him, the written order that came the night before Sunday is the first official command issued to mercenaries.

According to Prigozhin, the same decision stipulates that the deputy commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine Even Sergei Surovik in the future will be responsible for Wagner’s maintenance and respond to the mercenary company’s requests. So everything is fine and Wagner continues his slow but sure conquest of Bahmutin!

On Saturday, a day before his happy news, Prigozhin told about the plight of his troops in Bahmut in even darker tones. According to him, Wagner’s forces control 95,700 square meters of the city of Bahmut, while Ukrainian forces control 2.42 square kilometers.

what is this now? That the Ukrainians would have 242 hectares of Bahmut and Wagner less than ten hectares? To top it all off, the city’s official area is more than forty square kilometers, which is more than twenty times larger than the figures mentioned by the Wagner boss. Who owns the rest?

The answer is probably that the rest are held by the Ukrainian and Russian armed forces.

According to the US estimate, Wagner would have a total of 50,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian fronts. However, according to independent estimates, the entire company had only 8,000 a year ago. Wagner’s growth has been offered as an explanation for its recruitment campaign, in which new fighters have been recruited directly from Russian prisons.

I don’t think many people know how many soldiers Wagner has actually recruited during the year and how many of them have died. But the information leaked by Prigozhin about the control of less than ten hectares in Bahmut may well be true. At least it says more about the importance of Wagner or the Ahmat special forces than all the public speeches of Prigozhin and Kadyrov combined.