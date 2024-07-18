Comment | Pori Jazz has been awake: The biggest gem of the whole summer will perform at the festival

Comment|Fabiana Palladino deserves a similar surprise in Pori as Katri Helena did in Provinssi, writes journalist Arttu Seppänen.

I was I was totally blown away when I browsed Pori Jazz’s list of performers earlier in the spring. Fabiana Palladino!

The name may still be unknown to many. Palladino has been hiding under the surface for a long time. He released his first songs already 13 years ago, but the debut album didn’t come out until this spring. It is one of the best albums of this year so far, a richly balanced whole.

London-based Palladino’s music takes place in the new luxury disco wave. It’s raining precise dynamics have been listened to. In August, a representative of the same wave will perform at Flow Jessie Ware. Palladino has previously also played in Ware’s band.

The Guardian gave to the record five stars. I say four myself, and that’s a tough grade too.

Pori in Jazz has been awake. Palladino is the gem of this summer, literally hidden in the afternoon of the festival Saturday as the first performer.

It is certainly one of the worst performance times considering the audience size. But above all, it’s an opportunity to see an up-and-coming artist perform for the first time in Finland. These are becoming increasingly rare these days.

Palladino’s self-titled album has been the result of long work. He has a background as a studio musician. Palladino’s father is a bassist Pino Palladinoa respected session musician himself.

The album has been released Jai Paulin company Paul Institute. Paul if anyone knows what leisurely music making and release pace is. In 20 years, he has officially released three singles.

Palladino’s the subjects of the songs are familiar, love and love songs suitable for Pori Jazz, which are above all masterpieces of aesthetics. The arrangement and playing work has been carried out in a first-class manner.

In the studio, there are also obvious risks associated with tinkering and perfectionism. How is the music honed in the studio brought into a live experience? But as a colleague stated before a stadium gig: the experience is disappointing.

In the province Katri Helena was very surprised how many people had already arrived in the afternoon for the festivities to listen to him. Palladino is not Katri Helena, but with a great debut album, she deserves a similar surprise.

It would be wonderful to see Sade Pori in the 2020s, but before then I’ll settle for Fabiana Palladino.