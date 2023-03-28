Comment | Pop star Antti Tuisku can be HIFK’s salvation in the upcoming semi-final series

The people of Stadion are going to challenge Tapparaa in a specially structured match schedule, writes hockey journalist Heikki Miettinen.

HIFK made life exciting against Lukko, when the place in the semi-finals of the hockey league was on the line.

A loss would have meant a trip to Rauma, and the always as uncertain seventh game.

The semi-finals do not bring relief to IFK. The big favorite Tappara, winner of the regular season and European champion, will be up against him.

Tappara represents the sharpest edge of Finnish hockey and is always as difficult to beat.

League The 47-year playoff history favors Tappara, even though years, decades and teams have changed one after another.

Of the nine play off series played against each other, Tappara has won eight. It is such a heavy history that every player knows it, even if they have never faced Tappara in the spring.

IFK’s salvation could be a pop singer Antti Tuiskun double concert in Nokia Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Tappara, who got the home advantage, has to start in the Stad, while the song is fresh in the Tampere arena.

The first two matches will be played in Helsinki, which is one of the rarities of Finnish hockey. The usual pace is to play at home and away alternately. And in this rhythm, Tappara should have started at home.

IFK’s chance lies in winning two home games. Even the leading position does not guarantee access to the final match, but it would make things easier to go to three consecutive games in Tampere.

In the spring of 1999, a somewhat similar series was played in the league. The Jokers and SaiPa met, and the home advantage belonged to the Jokers, third in the regular season. Due to the events at the Hartwall Arena at the time, the first two matches had to be played in Lappeenranta.

SaiPa won both games and arrived in Helsinki in the lead. In the end, SaiPa captured Pasilanki’s encounter and went on to win the match 3–0.

Tappara and HIFK need four wins in the upcoming series. Urakka is harder than SaiPa, but it’s easier to play in the lead than to hang back.