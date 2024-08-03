Comment | Pihla Kaivo-oja, 21, taught Finns something very important

Comment|Pihla Kaivo-oja inspired Finns in the boxing ring and gave an important lesson at the same time, writes Teemu Suvinen from Paris.

3.8. 22:42

Paris

Pihla Kaivo-oja, 21, was one of the bright spots of the Paris Olympics, which started weakly for Finns.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 silver medalist and 2022 world champion, Turkey Buse Naz Çakıroğlu was still too tough an opponent in the quarterfinals, but even a more inexperienced boxing eye could recognize the potential hidden in Kaivo-oja.

Quick feet and reach make the Finn a difficult opponent to knock down.

The fact that he advanced to the top eight at the Olympics at the age of 21 speaks volumes for Kaivo-oja’s potential. The success seen in Paris and the visibility gained by Kaivo-oja create even better opportunities for professional training towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

From the Kaivo ditch there should be a model in Finnish sports. He already did a trick before these Olympics, which I hope to see more of.

Kaivo-oja changed sports at the age of 14, i.e. at a critical age, from gymnastics, which requires early specialization, to boxing, which requires late specialization. Kaivo-oja’s age was critical because, precisely at the age of 13–14, too large a part of Finnish youth give up their sports hobby.

There are of course many reasons for young Finns to stop playing sports, but they are often related to the fact that the best start to stand out in their teens. Level and national team groups are born, and old familiar teams break up. Young people get bored with their own sport or want to focus on other things.

At this point, a large number of athletically talented young people who could have something to contribute in other sports fall outside the Finnish competitive sports system.

Currently, these young people are not guided by any kind of systematic solution to test their talent in other sports.

It’s a shame, because Finland can’t compete with bigger countries in the number of young athletes. So if you think about it purely from the perspective of elite sports, Finland could not afford to lose any talent outside of competitive sports.

Pihla Kaivo-oja, 21, successfully changed sports.

Well ditch has said that he lost motivation for gymnastics at a young age due to injuries. It is the luck of Finnish sports that he found the sporting spark again in boxing.

It would be desirable for this to happen to as many talented athletes as possible. However, there is a big threshold for starting a new sport as a teenager if there is no system that encourages and makes it as easy as possible.

The situation is not made any easier by the fact that in Finland the sport circles rather fight each other for the few athletes than cooperate.

From Kaivo-oja’s wrestling, you can see how his gymnastics background has helped in the development of body control.

Similar examples could very well be found in, for example, athletics, in many sports young people who are athletic can only specialize at an older age.

A good example is Top Raitanenwho switched from orienteering to endurance running at a later age.

of Paris the Olympics have already shown how difficult it is for Finnish sports to keep up with international competition. New ways have to be found, especially when the state’s pot of money for sports is at least not increasing.

