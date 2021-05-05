Comment Petteri Orpo warned the government to “break the corner bolts”, but in fact there is a mistake in the opposition issue

At no point has the government promised to evaluate all employment decisions in the Ministry of Finance. Therefore, it has not been able to ignore its own promises either, writes HSo’s policy journalist Marko Junkkari.

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo said at a briefing on the interim on Wednesday that Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has breached the “corner bolts”.

Corner bolts are used in log construction, as I understand it. If they loosen, then the whole house can go crooked – not to mention that the bolts will be broken. Then the whole log house can probably collapse.

I could imagine that, even though I know nothing about log construction.

The orphan is apparently enthusiastic about the corner bolts. Namely, he also talked about corner bolts last fall in his interlocutory speech. That in itself is logical, because then the theme of the intermediate question was exactly the same as it is now: the sustainability of public finances.

With this fold By corner bolt comparison, Orpo meant that the decisions made by Marin’s government in the mid-term dispute endanger the sustainability of Finland’s public finances.

The Coalition Party, the Christian Democrats and the Movement Now in the interlocutor information Orphan said, that “abandoning the frameworks and ignoring the role of the Ministry of Finance are breaches of the corner bolts, to which serious attention must be paid”.

To the interlocutory question is listed seven direct questions to the government. One of them includes:

Why, contrary to its own promises, is the government ignoring research-based assessment of the impact of employment decisions in the Ministry of Finance?

However, the wording of the question is imprecise.

The government has never promised to evaluate all employment decisions in the Ministry of Finance. Consequently, it has also been unable to ignore its own promises.

And in the midst of the dispute, the government actually moved in the opposite direction. Namely, the role of the Ministry of Finance was strengthened in a way as an assessor of employment decisions compared to what the government originally outlined.

But let’s get back to that point. Let’s first remember a little old.

Antti Rinteen (sd) led government negotiations in the spring of 2019 outlined that the government’s goal during the government term is to make decisions that would strengthen employment by 60,000 employees. These are the much-ridiculed “decision-making jobs”.

By strengthening employment, the government was to balance public finances by the end of the election term. After all, it made big permanent spending increases right at the beginning of its season.

As a stern board, the government program included a promise at the request of the center that if employment decisions cannot be agreed at the desired pace, then the expenditure increases already made can be canceled.

In the spring 2019 government negotiations, it was agreed that the first 30,000 of these 60,000 decision-making jobs will be those verified by the Ministry of Finance with its calculations. The latter 30,000 jobs, on the other hand, can also be verified in other ministries.

For some reason, this verification agreement was not included in the government program, but it does not change the fact that the government has so agreed with each other. The matter has since been confirmed by the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Central) and the current Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

The agreement will also be confirmed by former Prime Minister Antti Rinne. According to him, the idea of ​​the government negotiations was that the employment impact would be assessed more than before in the ministry where the employment measures were prepared. According to Rinte, the original purpose was to coordinate this cross-administrative calculation from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Last spring hit by the interest rate crisis and the government’s employment targets went new. In the summer of 2020, the government announced that it would raise its employment target from 60,000 to 80,000. At the same time, however, it stretched the target timetable from 2023 to the end of the decade.

However, the verification responsibility agreed in the board negotiations was not changed last summer. The intention was to proceed with the Ministry of Finance carrying out half of the impact assessments of the employment target.

In the autumn 2020 budget debate, the government made employment decisions whose employment impact was estimated by the Ministry of Finance to be 31,000–33,000 employed.

Now, in the midst of the quarrel, the government said it was taking employment measures that would create as many as 40,000 to 44,500 new employees. However, according to a preliminary estimate by the Ministry of Finance, this calculation made by other ministries was brisk to the top.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the number of additional employees generated by the mid-term decisions would be about 11,000.

For example, the Ministry of Education and Culture estimated at mid-term that a reform of lifelong learning for the entire population would increase the number of employed by 10,000 to 10,500.

The Ministry of Finance disagreed. It estimates that the reform of lifelong learning would bring only a thousand additional workers.

Such a big difference in the employment estimate is, of course, strange and rightly raises astonishment.

The Ministry of Finance justifies the difference in estimates on the grounds that its estimates are based on a public finance impact assessment and do not take into account “scenarios”, “objectives” and “potential”.

The mere “hope, hope” method is therefore not enough, but the assessment is kept by the Ministry of Finance by based on research literature, experiences of other countries or some other analytical method.

But the Marin government is not breaking its “own promises” here, as stated in the interlocutory question. It just works much like its original model agreed in government negotiations.

Of course, one can rightly ask whether the government’s original agreement makes any sense. But according to it, the government has made progress.

In principle it may also be good if the ministry preparing the employment measures also carried out an employment impact assessment of the proposal itself.

The only problem is that many ministries are not used to doing them, and thus they can have a very varied way of assessing the impact.

However, the intention would be for all ministries to gradually adopt consistent methods for conducting impact assessments. After the mid-term conflict, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy issued to the ministries instructions principles for making employment estimates.

In government negotiations In 2019, it was therefore agreed that impact assessments would be carried out half by the Ministry of Finance and half by others. In fact, the quota for these jobs verified by the Ministry of Finance is already starting to be full. Last autumn, more than 10,000 people will be added to the mid-term, more than 10,000, which means more than half of the 80,000 jobs target.

What is interesting, however, is that in the mid-term debate, more employment decisions were agreed in next autumn’s budget debate, which should strengthen public finances by EUR 110 million.

This line is interesting because, firstly, it abandoned the hypothetical term “decision-making jobs”. Instead, the objective directly looks at the strengthening effect of jobs on public finances.

This was essential in the sense that money can create jobs. Of course, jobs have an intrinsic value, but in the government program, employment targets are specifically justified by the strengthening of public finances. Raising employment should be able to finance all the permanent expenditure increases previously made by the government.

As the employment target of EUR 110 million is expressed in euros and has an impact on public finances, it means that it is ultimately the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to verify it.

Thus, in fact, in this mid-term dispute, the agreement reached in the government program negotiations that employment measures should be assessed on a 50/50 basis was effectively scrapped.

But the government is unlikely to receive praise from the opposition for changing the treaty, as few would seem to know of the existence of the original treaty at all. Nor has it been quite the best as a corner bolt.