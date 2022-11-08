Comment | Peru went to the World Cup final in Qatar, the president of the Finnish Football Federation, Ari Lahti

Ari Lahti has had a golden touch as the president of the Football Association and the main owner of the Kuopio Palloseura, but now the golden keys are getting tangled in the dust of Qatar. He still has more than a month to cancel his trip to the finals, and it can be recommended, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Football Over the years, so many blatant wrongdoings have been reported about the World Cup in Qatar, that the games must surely be the most unethical sports games of all time. And now you have to live with them somehow.

The Finnish Football Federation has to make choices, how much they want to get their hands dirty in dirty games. The association’s board already approved the trip of the Palloliitto delegation at the beginning of the World Cup.

The chairman is going on the trip Ari Lahtivice chairman Kaarlo Kankkunen and Secretary General Marco Casagrande. In Qatar, they attend the Fifa Congress, watch the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador and the second match the next day. Watching matches is hardly necessary.

“Nothing is absolutely necessary, but if you want to make an impact, knowing people is important,” says chairman Lahti.

Participating in the congress can still be justified somehow. The Finnish Football Federation and the Nordic federations also have their own affairs to deal with when these federations apply for the 2025 Women’s European Championships. According to Lahti, the meetings have opportunities to influence.

On the other hand, Lahti’s journey to the World Cup finals, invited by Fifa, can be justified much worse – if at all. The trip is his own choice.

in Finland The banker has had a golden touch in Lahti as the chairman of the Palloliitto and as the main owner of the Kuopio Palloseura. Now the golden keys get tangled in the dust of Qatar. He still has more than a month to cancel his trip to the finals, and it can be recommended.

Lahti reminds that the Finnish Football Federation has been proactive in improving the status of migrant workers in Qatar.

“I feel that the chosen path, where we do not boycott but participate and try to influence, is a good one,” he says.

“Fifa will pay all the expenses, so that the Finnish Football Federation will not incur any additional expenses for these trips. It’s been a habit for as long as I’ve been involved.”

That travel money is just as much blood-stained money as Fifa’s support money, which the Football Association will receive in the amount of 8 million euros over the next four years. Should a portion of them be directed to the proposed compensation fund for migrant workers or to human rights work, or will Suomi-futis gladly accept its share of the media revenue from the World Cup in Qatar?