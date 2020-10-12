Comment People have started doing valuable work by tracing infections themselves, but it would work better with proper guidance

Many ask if it is responsible to take the risk of infection by meeting people in hobbies, some even at close range. However, there is still a long way to go before a pandemic, and so far people will probably gather around the most important things for themselves, writes Annikka Mutanen, HS’s science journalist.

About the coronavirus despite life going on. Attempts are being made to reduce contacts from both everyday life and celebrations, but what people love most, they do so far.

Personally, I returned to judo practice in the fall summer. How gratifying it was to throw people again, when the main form of exercise throughout the spring was walking the dog.

On Wednesday night, less than two weeks ago, ten people wrestled in rehearsals.

On Friday, one of us got sick. Participation in the weekend’s World Championships was canceled for the entire men’s team. Fortunately, it was canceled because on Monday the patient got a positive result in the corona test. He reported a coronary infection in the Whatsapp group of club members.

Within an hour, the club had canceled the exercises for the next two weeks and reported in its information channels that those who had attended the exercises the previous week may have been exposed.

We were also prepared for the situation by taking a group photo at the end of each exercise from the beginning of the season. The images were posted to a joint Whatsapp group.

In it, I sat in a picture on Wednesday with a patient, a day and a half before his symptoms broke out.

According to current knowledge, infectivity may begin 1 to 2 days before the onset of symptoms. So we were all exposed to the infection.

Since then, I have remained in the family circle and slept with your partner in a different room. The whole training team has been feeling well and hopefully stayed apart from other people.

The couple has had symptoms of the flu, but the corona test has become negative. Some have been tested, although there have been no symptoms. Ten days after exposure, it begins to look happily that no further infections have occurred.

Photographs would have made it easy to list close contacts for the tracer as well. The tracker said he would send the patient a form for naming. However, it was not part of the week and none of the exposed have received contact from the authorities. Quarantine has depended on the patient’s own information and the responsibility of their fellow practitioners.

Many guess asks whether it is responsible to take the risk of infection by meeting ten people on a regular basis, some of them even at close range. However, a pandemic is still a long way to go, and so far people are probably gathering around the things that are most important to them.

It may be that, in a tight spot, both large and small gatherings will still be banned, but so far the authorities are only regulating gatherings of more than 50 people, and there is no talk of a ban.

The government has chosen testing, tracing and isolation as its strategy. Many communities have shown their own activism in its implementation.

The reprimanded students have compiled lists of participants for their events. The young people have quickly reported the infections to their friends and sometimes also in public, so those who have attended the same events have been able to stay home in order not to transmit the disease further. The information has often reached the exposed before the authority trackers got to the scene.

Testing, tracing and isolation could be more effective if different hobby communities and circles of friends were given clear instructions on how the group should act in the event of an infection.

A virologist who has become a corona celebrity in Germany Christian Drosten has also recommended a contact diary for individuals, listing all people they meet.

If the tracing of infection by the authorities is further congested, it will be valuable for people to be able to do the right thing in their own way.