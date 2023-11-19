Comment | Patrik Laine plows deep – even Jarmo Kekäläinen’s speeches look embarrassing

The Columbus Blue Jackets are plowing even deeper than a year ago. Jarmo Kekäläinen, who spoke about the playoffs, is even tighter than before, writes NHL correspondent Tommi Koivunen.

“Are have said all along that we want to make the playoffs this season. We want to play meaningful games at the end of the regular season. It has been seen that when you get to the playoffs, there are opportunities for anything in this league.” Jarmo Kekäläinen lined up in the Bally Sports TV studio earlier this season, mentioning Florida, which made it to the Stanley Cup Finals last summer from the last playoff spot.

“We have a completely different team. We are competitive”, continued Kekäläinen.

It’s been a month since the GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets spoke.

The team is now lying at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. There is one win in the last 12 matches. The balance of 17 matches, 4–9–4 and 12 points is even worse than a year ago at the same stage of the season.

From the outside, the club’s playoff dreams seemed very thin beforehand, but now it can be said even more safely that there is no point in the playoffs this season either.

Where So we’re going in Columbus right now?

At worst, Columbus hasn’t looked any better than last season, but the big picture is a new head coach Pascal Vincent has received improved team 5-5 play.

The start of the French Canadian can be called a plus sign, especially since he only became the head coach at the very beginning of the season. Mike Babcock’s the scandal-ridden pesti ended before even the first team practices.

Pascal Vincent is the head coach of Columbus.

Columbus turns the game around excellently at times and creates dangerous direct attacks.

It can be said that the defensive play of the team that focuses on protecting the goal line in their own area has also improved, but like last season, Columbus often has to withstand the opponent’s long offensive attacks.

Those that there is no hope of attacking anymore, but the five’s aim is to somehow get to the exchange.

The team shows its inexperience and lack of routine. Of the four matches that ended in overtime losses, Columbus led all of them in the third period. Panic is on the rise and the way of playing isn’t quite right.

The superiority has been completely classless. The forced game, which has been part of the league’s basement for years, has worked with a miserable 11.3 percent efficiency this season.

A player legend was hired to coach superiority for this season Mark Recchiduring which New Jersey’s 2020-22 dominance was also among the worst in the league.

All the incompleteness is indicated by how much Vincent has to mess up his chains night after night. There has been no stability in the composition.

Of course, this also underlines the miserable early season of the leading players. Coaching hasn’t found a way to get more out of its stars.

Captured by Kekäläinen with a giant contract about a year ago Johnny Gaudreau has scored one goal in 17 matches. Even empty at the end of the game. There are five input points.

Patrik Laine autumn was annoyingly disturbed by Rasmus Andersson a break of weeks caused by a rough tackle. Whatever the reasons, Laine has been very lost in the rink. This is also reflected in the results: after eight matches, there are two goals and one assist.

In said power play, this duo has one point, an assist from Gaudreau in the second game of the season.

Instead of Gaudreau, the team’s most expensive player, and Laine, the second most expensive attacker, the attack has been led by a rookie center Adam Fantilli and with him form a high-quality attack chain Kirill Marshenko and Dmitry Voronkov.

This trio was together the captain Boone Jenner’s and defenders Damon Severson and Zach Werenskin with on the ice, when Columbus tried without a goalie to tie the game against Arizona, which was played early Friday morning Finnish time.

Laine and Gaudreau, who played as a center again, had been sitting on the blanket for a long time. Laine’s pain was condensed into TV pictures already in the first set, when she hit her bat in the changing room.

Vincent’s merits include raising the standard and a strict policy where the name on the back does not decide ice time. Gaudreau was seated at the end of the bench for the second time in a short time.

In the third game of the season, Severson was also fouled, when he caused the opponent to score a goal with his rough stray pass.

However, the situation is gradually becoming untenable for the club, the coaching staff, and the top strikers themselves.

Although Babcock’s salary went to Kekälainen (and his boss From John Davidson) went catastrophically wrong, the Jackets owners kept the management team intact.

“After last season, we had direct discussions about our goals and expectations for the development of the 2023–24 season on the ice.

Those expectations are still valid and they can still be achieved, so at this point we do not expect any further changes to our hockey management team”, the owners’ press release announced at the beginning of the season.

If the owners’ expectations were in the playoff spot advertised by Kekäläinen, it’s hard to see Davidson and the Finnish GM surviving in their mess for much longer.